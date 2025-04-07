Compare the Market has announced a new partnership with Fluent Money to enhance its money eligibility and comparison services. This collaboration allows Compare the Market customers to compare both secured and unsecured loans from a variety of providers, all based on their eligibility, directly through the Compare the Market website. This service will help users better understand their loan options and increase their chances of securing credit.

Compare the Market has grown significantly in the credit cards and loans market since the start of 2024, increasing diversification of the brand’s product offering and offering customers more ways to save. The firm is currently focused on increasing the choice of their best money deals from a range of trusted providers to help customers make great financial decisions.

Andy Hancock, Chief Growth Officer at Compare the Market, comments: “We’re thrilled to announce our new online secured loans journey in partnership with Fluent Money, helping customers compare loans and review their options, based on their eligibility.

“Our purpose at Compare the Market is to make financial decision making a breeze for everyone. This new integration of Fluent Money propels us further forward in offering our customers more ways to save and compare the latest products and deals.”