Evolving Threats: Staying Vigilant Against New Online Shopping Risks

Online shopping is quick and convenient. However, accessing stores through apps and websites has also meant that there is an increased risk of cybercriminals intercepting systems and accessing your information. With this in mind, it’s important to be aware of cyber threats when shopping online.

Popularity of online shopping

The latest stats reveal that the number of digital buyers is at 2.77 billion worldwide in 2025. This is 60 million more than last year.

In the UK, 89% of shoppers have made an online purchase in the last year, with the most frequently bought online product being clothing. The stats from Micro Biz Mag also reveal that in the past year, over 91% of those aged 25 to 34 have made an online purchase.

Emerging threats

While many of us head to the virtual checkout regularly, online shopping security threats are becoming more sophisticated. Being aware that cybercriminals are continually developing new methods to exploit shoppers is the first step to keeping safe online.

One of these methods is account takeover attacks. Here, cybercriminals gain access to a user’s online shopping account. They can do this through phishing, where deceptive emails or messages trick users into providing their login details, or through data breaches that expose usernames and passwords. Once they have access, they can make unauthorised purchases, change account details, and even steal personal information.

Fake positive reviews are another threat. These are added to boost product ratings or create negative reviews to discredit competitors. These reviews can mislead consumers into buying low-quality or unsafe products.

AI scams are also becoming a threat. These create realistic phishing emails, fake websites, and even mimic legitimate customer service interactions. These scams can be incredibly convincing, making it difficult for consumers to distinguish between genuine and fraudulent communications.

Protect yourself

To keep safe online, enhance your online shopping security. You will already have a password in place, but make sure this is strong and update it regularly. Two-step verification is also a popular protective measure. This requires a second form of authentication, such as a code sent to your phone, in addition to your password. This makes it harder for cybercriminals to get hold of your date – even if they have your password.

Installing reputable security apps on your devices could be helpful. These can help detect and block malicious activities and provide password update alerts.

Regularly review and update your security settings on online shopping accounts too. Check that your password is strong. Also, check the payment options available for the online store. If possible, use a credit card rather than a debit card as purchases are typically protected through the Consumer Credit Act and also credit cards aren’t linked to your bank account, unlike debit cards.

Additionally, check that you have account recovery options in place should something go wrong. This can be beneficial if your account is compromised. It might be that you have to answer security questions to get access to your account again or if you have two-step verification in place, this could help you regain access.

Checking your bank and credit card statements can be a useful habit. Early detection of anything suspicious can help reduce the likelihood of scammers causing a lot of damage to your finances.