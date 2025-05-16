An Exclusive Interview with Silva Dayan: Building the Business of Longevity

As the President of the World Anti-Aging Association (WAAA), Silva Dayan is not only reshaping the global conversation around aging but redefining what it means to build a business in the longevity economy. With a background in executive leadership and psychology, and over a decade at the helm of the Beverly Hills Beauty Group, Dayan now leads a platform that unites science, health, and capital. In this exclusive interview for ABC Money, she opens up about her business philosophy, financial architecture, and why aging should be managed, not feared.

ABC Money: Silva, you’ve built successful ventures in both beauty and wellness. What made you pivot into the world of age management?

Silva Dayan: It wasn’t really a pivot—it was an evolution. Beauty, at its core, is about energy. With WAAA, I wanted to go deeper: to build systems that support long-term cognitive, metabolic, and emotional resilience. We’re not just talking about looking young. We’re building the infrastructure for people to feel functional, clear-headed, and self-directed well into their later years. It’s a market opportunity with profound social impact.

ABC Money: What sets WAAA apart in a highly competitive and saturated wellness space?

Silva Dayan: WAAA is designed not as a trend-based brand but as an institutional platform. We operate across three verticals: professional development, community and consumer education, and an international award program that defines standards in preventive care. Our financial model is built around membership, certification, and strategic B2B partnerships. The goal is long-term value creation, not short-term revenue bursts.

ABC Money: Can you talk more about your financial strategy? What does success look like in numbers?

Silva Dayan: We follow a blended model of impact and profitability. EBITDA is a key marker for us because it measures operational efficiency, and we aim for a 20–22% margin across our revenue streams. ROI is equally critical, particularly in our partner initiatives. But beyond that, I look at LTV (lifetime value) not just per user, but per market are to we enter. Are we creating a repeatable, scalable, trust-driven experience? That’s how I measure success.

ABC Money: You often speak about “designing aging” instead of “fighting it.” What does that mean practically?

Silva Dayan: It means we stop treating aging as something negative. Instead, we treat it as a process and an experience that can – and must – be curated, optimized, and designed. Aging isn’t about decline. It’s about coherence between your physical systems, your choices, and your environment. At WAAA, we teach that prevention is not a service. It’s a lifestyle discipline, a strategy, and a state of mind. A system of coordinates if you will.

ABC Money: How does this philosophy translate into business growth?

Silva Dayan: The global shift from reactive to preventive healthcare is accelerating. That means massive market potential. Our role is to create a business framework where integrity, ethics, and clarity are monetized, not compromised. We’re building what I call a “trust-based market architecture,” where our partners benefit not just from our tools but from alignment with our values.

ABC Money: What do you look for in strategic partnerships or investors?

Silva Dayan: Alignment first. I won’t work with anyone chasing vanity metrics or one-off wins. I look for long-term thinkers—people who understand the depth and the impact of the preventive medicine shift. We look for capital that not only fuels scale but strengthens our ethical core. If that sounds selective, it’s because it is.

ABC Money: You mentioned earlier the idea of infrastructure. What does that mean in your context?

Silva Dayan: Most people think in terms of brands or products. I think in terms of ecosystems. WAAA is not a beauty brand or a supplement line. It’s a platform that builds legitimacy, education, and professional structure around longevity. That’s how you scale—by creating an environment where trust, data, and delivery come together seamlessly.

ABC Money: What advice would you give to other business leaders trying to innovate in health and wellness?

Silva Dayan: Focus on depth before speed. Build a foundation that can carry weight. And most importantly, create something you’d use yourself, believe in deeply, and defend without compromise. The market is evolving fast, but clarity will always be your most valuable currency.

ABC Money: Final question: What does the future of aging look like to you?

Silva Dayan: It looks intelligent. Designed. Humane. In ten years, we won’t ask people how old they are. We’ll ask: what’s your biological age, and how are you managing it? Aging will become a conscious guided project, not a passive experience. And that changes everything.