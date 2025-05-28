San Francisco, CA – Dr. Traci Elizabeth Thomas, a trailblazing venture capitalist and founder of NTT Management Group, Inc., continues to reshape the finance landscape with her innovative approach to investment strategies. At 60 years old, Dr. Thomas embodies a fusion of financial expertise with psychological insight, setting a high standard in the industry.

Boasting over a decade of experience, Dr. Thomas serves as the founder and Chief Executive Officer of NTT Management Group, Inc., an enterprise with its headquarters located in both San Francisco and Beverly Hills, California. Her firm has swiftly developed, positioning itself as a formidable force within the venture capital arena.

Driven by a commitment to excellence, Dr. Thomas has consistently sought to enhance her expertise. She recently acknowledged the need for an upgrade in her approach to her clients, focusing on what she refers to as the “5 C’s”: Capital, Credit, Cash, Corporations, and Character. This admission stems from her acknowledgment that the financial landscape is perpetually evolving, necessitating continuous learning and adaptation.

In June 2021, Dr. Thomas received an invitation from the Vice Provost of Harvard University, which reignited her passion for education. Enrolling in an intensive program at Harvard, she described the curriculum as “challenging, disciplined, and unprecedented,” and praised the exceptional caliber of the professors, tutors, and instructors. The world of financial technology, or Fintech, is dynamic and innovative, compelling all participants to be adaptable, creative, and organized. Dr. Thomas recognized that with the allure of wealth often comes the presence of deceptive personalities, creating a volatile environment in finance and capital markets.

“Masses of money attract personality disorders,” she noted, emphasizing a need for preventive measures to safeguard businesses and entrepreneurs from potential threats. Her commitment to promoting ethical practices in finance remains a cornerstone of her mission at NTT Management Group.

Fast forward four years to June 2025, and Dr. Thomas is set to expand her horizons even further. She has accepted an invitation from Dr. Ramani Durvasula, a renowned psychologist and author, to pursue certification that blends financial instruments with insights into personality disorders. This cutting-edge exploration aims to foster a deeper understanding of protecting not just tangible assets, but also intangible values such as sanity, self-esteem, and confidence.

With impressive qualifications, including degrees in FinTech and Aviation Management & Economics (from which she graduated Magna Cum Laude), as well as a Doctorate in Technology (DTECH), Dr. Thomas’s accolades include memberships in Phi Theta Kappa, The National Dean’s List, and the Harvard Management and Finance Club. Her accomplishments are a testament to her dedication and drive in both academia and professional practice.

NTT Management Group, Inc. and its sister company, No Sweat It Credit, Inc., have also extended their operations internationally, with a presence in Mumbai, India, and Business Bay, Dubai, reflecting the global reach of their enterprise.

As Dr. Thomas embarks on this new educational journey, her commitment to bridging the gap between finance and psychological insights positions her at the forefront of an emerging niche. She aims to equip her clients with the tools necessary to navigate the complexities of the financial world while maintaining the integrity of their personal and professional lives.

In an era marked by rapid technological advancements and shifting economic landscapes, Dr. Traci Elizabeth Thomas remains a beacon of innovation and ethical leadership in the venture capital arena. Her ongoing endeavors will undoubtedly inspire other professionals to embrace continuous learning and uphold the highest standards of conduct in their pursuits.