The Greenest Towns in the UK: Ranked by Solar Panel Adoption

As the UK intensifies its efforts to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, solar energy has become a cornerstone of the nation’s renewable energy transition. With over 1.6 million homes now fitted with solar panels, certain towns and regions are standing out for their rapid adoption and commitment to sustainability. This article explores which areas are leading the way and why.

Top Solar-Adopting Towns and Regions

1. South Cambridgeshire, England

South Cambridgeshire tops the national rankings with the highest number of solar panel installations in the UK—over 7,300 systems generating more than 27 megawatts of energy. Its rural character, supportive planning policies, and green-minded residents make it an ideal environment for solar uptake.

2. Maldon, Essex

Maldon recorded the highest proportion of new solar panel installations in the first half of 2024, with over 1% of households making the switch. The council’s involvement in community solar buying schemes like “Solar Together Essex” has made installation more accessible and cost-effective for residents.

3. Forest of Dean, Gloucestershire

This area has made significant progress in residential solar adoption. Forest of Dean’s mix of environmental awareness, local grants, and strong homeowner engagement has resulted in a noticeable increase in solar-powered homes in recent years.

4. Cornwall, England

With its higher-than-average sunshine hours, Cornwall has long been considered a solar hotspot. The region has embraced renewables across both domestic and commercial sectors, and its long-term investment in solar infrastructure is paying dividends.

5. Winchester, Hampshire

Winchester has emerged as a top performer in the South East for solar panel uptake. Its thriving green economy and active local environmental groups have encouraged homeowners to install solar as part of broader home efficiency upgrades.

6. Pembrokeshire, Wales

Pembrokeshire ranks as Wales’s leading county for solar panel installations, with a score of 9.17 out of 10 on a national solar adoption index. The region’s strong agricultural base has also seen many farms converting outbuildings to solar use.

7. Anglesey, Wales

Anglesey is another Welsh standout, boasting the highest percentage of solar-equipped homes in the nation. As a semi-rural island with excellent solar exposure, Anglesey demonstrates how even isolated communities can embrace clean energy.

8. South Hams, Devon

The South Hams area recorded one of the highest concentrations of solar installations in 2024. Local authority incentives and community energy initiatives have fuelled uptake, particularly among homeowners looking to reduce rising energy bills.

9. East Lindsey, Lincolnshire

This East Midlands region has also surged ahead in solar adoption, with nearly 1% of homes adding solar panels in early 2024. The rural nature of the district provides ideal conditions for unobstructed solar arrays.

10. Westmorland and Furness, Cumbria

With its focus on becoming a low-carbon district, Westmorland and Furness has seen a growing number of households turning to solar. Council-supported energy-efficiency drives have helped raise awareness of renewable energy benefits in colder northern regions.

Urban vs. Rural: The Great Divide

Statistics consistently show that rural areas are leading the way in solar energy adoption. On average, domestic solar installations in rural constituencies generate 12.5 megawatts annually, compared to only 4.5 megawatts in urban locations. The reasons are clear: larger roof spaces, less shading, and higher owner-occupancy rates create ideal conditions for solar panels in the countryside.

In contrast, many urban environments face challenges such as flat roofs, limited space, and planning restrictions, which can make widespread solar adoption more complex.

The Role of Local Initiatives and Community Schemes

Local authority schemes like “Solar Together” have been key drivers in boosting solar panel uptake. These group-buying initiatives help residents benefit from bulk pricing and vetted installers. In Essex, over 2,400 households installed solar through the scheme in 2023 alone.

Educational campaigns, council grants, and green building policies have also made solar more accessible in towns that might otherwise lag behind.

Considering Solar for Your Home?

What the Future Holds

The solar energy sector in the UK is on a positive trajectory. New technologies, such as integrated solar roof tiles and battery storage systems, are making solar more efficient and versatile. Meanwhile, government incentives like VAT reductions on energy-saving products and funding for low-carbon heating further encourage homeowners to adopt renewables.

As energy costs rise and climate concerns deepen, more UK households are expected to embrace solar as a practical, environmentally friendly solution. With the right support and local momentum, the rest of the UK can follow in the footsteps of these greenest towns.