Which UK Industries Hire the Most Operated Access Equipment?

Operated access equipment, such as cherry pickers and boom lifts, plays a vital role in keeping many UK industries safe, efficient, and productive. From repairing high-voltage lines to maintaining city skylines, the demand for working at height is greater than ever. But which sectors are driving this demand — and why?

In this piece, we explore the top industries hiring operated access equipment in the UK, and the reasons why having a qualified operator on-site is often a non-negotiable.

1. Construction and Property Maintenance

Unsurprisingly, the construction industry remains the biggest user of cherry pickers and other access platforms. Whether it’s cladding high-rise buildings, installing windows, or roofing, these machines are essential for tasks that require height, stability, and speed.

Property maintenance companies also rely heavily on operated access equipment for services like gutter cleaning, façade restoration, and high-level inspections — jobs that are unsafe or impractical with scaffolding alone.

2. Telecommunications and Infrastructure

Telecoms engineers need access to masts, poles, and rooftops, especially with the ongoing rollout of 5G and fibre broadband networks across the UK. Operated cherry pickers are often deployed to reach these hard-to-access locations, particularly in urban areas where permanent structures are not viable.

Infrastructure contractors also use access platforms for bridge repairs, tunnel inspections, and motorway lighting maintenance.

3. Facilities Management and Local Councils

Facilities management firms that look after public buildings, shopping centres, schools, and office blocks frequently use operated access machines for external cleaning, signage repairs, and HVAC servicing.

Local councils also contract cherry picker hire companies for essential tasks like:

Streetlight maintenance

Installing or removing festive decorations

Tree pruning in public spaces

Road sign installation

Because council work typically involves public risk, hiring an operated unit is often mandatory.

4. Tree Surgery and Landscaping

Tree surgeons and arborists regularly hire operated cherry pickers to safely reach tall branches without using ropes or climbing equipment. This not only speeds up the process but significantly improves safety for workers and bystanders.

In commercial landscaping, cherry pickers are also used for hedge shaping and seasonal work on tall plant installations in public parks or shopping centres.

5. TV, Film and Event Production

Film crews and event organisers are increasingly using access platforms to mount cameras, adjust lighting rigs, or construct temporary structures. A cherry picker with a skilled operator can help capture stunning overhead shots or ensure that stage lighting is safely installed before a live show.

Because these projects are time-sensitive and health and safety compliance is critical, many production teams prefer operated hire rather than handling the machinery themselves.

Why Operated Access Hire Matters

While self-drive machines may suit small tasks, operated cherry picker hire remains the preferred choice for high-risk jobs or situations that require specialist handling. A trained operator ensures that the equipment is used safely and efficiently, reducing the risk of injury, downtime, and damage to property.

While self-drive machines may suit small tasks, operated cherry picker hire remains the preferred choice for high-risk jobs or situations that require specialist handling. A trained operator ensures that the equipment is used safely and efficiently, reducing the risk of injury, downtime, and damage to property.

Final Thoughts

As more UK sectors prioritise workplace safety and operational efficiency, the use of operated access equipment will continue to rise. From construction giants to community councils, these machines — and their skilled operators — are the unsung heroes keeping the country running smoothly, one elevated job at a time.