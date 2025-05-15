The Bank of England has lowered interest rates from 4.5% to 4.25%, a move that adds further strain on UK savers already grappling with inflation and economic uncertainty. With returns on savings accounts diminishing, the rate cut underscores the importance of adopting more flexible and intelligent financial strategies to safeguard personal wealth.

In response, Marygold & Co. has launched a first-of-its-kind money management app that evolves with users’ day-to-day financial realities. The app empowers individuals to tailor their financial planning based on their unique money personality – helping them stay on track, even as traditional banking systems struggle to keep pace.

Matthew Parden, financial expert and CEO of Marygold & Co., is available to discuss:

What the interest rate cut means for UK savers

How individuals can continue to meet their savings goals despite declining returns

The growing importance of adaptive, personalised financial tools

How real-time money organisation can help bridge the divide between economic realities and outdated banking systems

Tackling the Root Cause of Poor Saving Habits:

Marygold’s research reveals that 26% of Brits dip into their savings regularly, undermining long-term goals. Marygold combats this with its “Digital Piggy Bank” feature, which hides savings from view, encouraging long-term saving by making it easier to avoid the temptation of spending what you save.

Counteracting Impulsive Spending:

Marygold’s “Time-lock Protection” is a unique feature aimed at helping users avoid impulsive spending. By incorporating a cooling-off period for transactions, it encourages mindful spending, protecting individuals from financial decisions made in the heat of the moment.

The Importance of Personalised Banking:

Marygold reveals that 12% of UK banking customers feel their current bank doesn’t accommodate their fluctuating financial needs. Through its “Money Pools” feature, Marygold creates a central hub for users to organise their savings based on their specific goals, empowering users to take control of their financial future.

Strengthening the Bank-User Relationship: