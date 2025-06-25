Blueprint Gaming Expands Its Influence with High-Performance Slot Titles

Blueprint Gaming is a group of experienced online slot developers with an active presence in the industry since 2001. During their time in the industry, they have released over 375 slots with varying themes and mechanics. They have an expansive resume of online slot games that beautifully portray unique themes with detailed graphics that have become the standard for the Blueprint franchise. Players can find some of Blueprints’ top releases at online casino platforms that will offer gamers casino bonus offers that can help elevate the gaming experiences for players.

Fishin’ Frenzy The Big Catch

Fishin’ Frenzy The Big Catch is an online slot released in 2021 by Blueprint. The game follows similar elements from the original Blueprint release, Fishin’ Frenzy, alongside some new innovative mechanics. It follows the iconic fishing theme, which has become a leading genre in the iGaming industry due to the innovative mechanics and detailed visuals featured in most fishing slot releases. Fishin’ Frenzy The Big Catch uses a traditional 5×3 playgrid that features 10 paylines, making base play relatively standard compared to other online slots recently released.

The Fishin’ Frenzy The Big Catch includes some unique bonus features, like the pick of the bunch and the Free Spins feature. This feature is triggered by landing 3 or more scatter symbols across the reels on the same spin. In this feature, fish value symbols can land on the reels, as well as a Fisherman Wild. When landed simultaneously with the fish value symbol, the Fisherman Wild will collect all the cash prizes attached to the fish value symbol in play.

Luck O’ the Irish

Luck O’ the Irish is a popular 2012 release from Blueprint. The game features the luck of the Irish theme, including many thematic elements, visuals, mechanics, and symbols. The game features a modern 5-reel, 4-row format with up to 40 fixed paylines. The slot has many exciting features that help add to the overall gameplay experience of the game.

The Luck O’ the Irish slot features some innovative bonus features, but the main one is the Free Spins feature. The feature can be triggered if players land three or more Luck O’ the Irish symbols anywhere on the reels in the same spin. Once the free spins have been activated, players can land a feature-exclusive golden coin symbol across the reels that, when landed, will all turn to reveal the same symbol on the reel, potentially creating some matching symbol combinations.

Eye of Horus Rise of Egypt

Eye of Horus Rise of Egypt is another popular release from the Blueprint franchise that follows a popular Egyptian theme. The theme is well represented by the use of imagery in the backdrop, as well as the symbols that can land on the reels. The slot is based on a traditional 5×3 playgrid with 10 fixed paylines. Although simple playgrid mechanics, the slot elevates the gaming experience with its fun bonus features.

The main bonus feature in this slot game is the Free Games feature, which is activated if three or more tomb symbols are landed in view. In the bonus feature, the Horus Wild symbol will upgrade the lowest value symbol each time it lands. Also in this slot, expanding wilds add to the exciting gameplay.

King Kong Cash Even Bigger Bananas

King Kong Cash Even Bigger Bananas is a fun animal-themed slot game released by Blueprint in 2023. The game’s theme is depicted in the slot’s visuals, including the backdrop and the symbols, as well as the features in the slot where Kong himself is present. The slot game playgrid is set on a modern 6-reel, 4-row layout and offers up to 4096 ways to win.

The slot is filled with exciting bonus features that help elevate the gameplay experience in this game, making it fun and unpredictable. A Free Spins feature can be unlocked by landing three or more Scatter symbols on the reels in the same spin. If achieved, it will grant players 10 free spins of the reels, where Kong symbols will collect all Banana Cash symbols that land. On top of this, each Kong symbol landed will work towards a Scatter trial that can award extra free spins and multipliers.

Gold Strike

Gold Strike is an online slot incorporating a classic style theme released in 2024. The slot features many classic style elements, particularly in the symbols on the reels that feature classic imagery used in traditional fruit machine slots. The playgrid is set on a 6×4 layout and features up to 4096 ways to win.

The slot features a Wild Strike and a Cash Strike bonus, which players can choose from if they land three or more Bonus Scatter symbols in view on the reels in the same spin. The Wild Strike option removes Cash, Pot and Collect chip symbols from the reels, and each time a wild is landed, it will add to the Wild trail that contains multipliers. The Cash Strike bonus removes all symbols except the Cash, Pot, Collect and Lightning Bolt symbols. Each time the Cash symbol lands, it will add to the Cash Strike Trail.