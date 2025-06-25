Celebrity Investors: Celebrities Who Own Sports Teams

Throughout their careers, celebrities choose to invest their money in many different businesses in order to maintain their wealth, even after they retire from their chosen career. It has been a popular investment route for many celebrities to invest in sports teams due to emotional ties, profit opportunities, or even to save a club from bankruptcy. While some players choose to invest in other industries like gambling sites offering games like live casino blackjack, clothing brands and even food and beverages, we will be taking a look at celebrities who chose to invest their fortune into sports teams.

LeBron James

LeBron James is one of the biggest names in basketball, with the reputation of arguably being one of the greatest players to grace the sport. His legacy within basketball will be massive, inspiring a generation of new players, but not only that, his legacy is something to be idolised by all sports fans. But what has the legendary basketballer decided to invest his fortune in? James is part of the large ownership company of Fenway Sports Group, meaning LeBron has investments in a few teams associated with the group. One of which is one of the biggest football clubs in England, Liverpool FC. The 20-time league champions and 6-time Champions League winners have seen an investment in 2011 from the American of 2%, roughly $6.5 million. He also has an investment in another FSG-owned sports team, Major League Baseball’s Boston Red Sox, which he made in 2021. Despite his career being in basketball, LeBron shows his appreciation for other sports with his investments in different clubs around the world.

Will Smith

Will Smith is an iconic name when it comes to the entertainment industry. Whether you discovered him as a music artist or an actor, he is a very well-known figure. His extremely successful career has led him into many different business adventures, one of which is his beloved Philadelphia 76ers. Smith was born in Philadelphia and developed a strong connection and love for the basketball team thanks to his love for the sport. In 2011, he took the opportunity to own his own section of the 76ers, becoming a minority stakeholder as he followed his team. His love and desire to be involved in a project have allowed him to continue his venture and pursue his dream of supporting his childhood team.

Ed Sheeran

One of the biggest British music artists of the modern era, Ed Sheeran, is another celebrity who has invested in a football club. Sheeran is very well known around the world, with plenty of songs he has produced or written making global charts. However, one thing Ed Sheeran loves besides producing and writing music is football, more specifically his boyhood club, Ipswich Town. The singer has a 1.4% stake in the side that recently got relegated from the Premier League, but this investment doesn’t stop there. Sheeran took his involvement with the club to the next level, sponsoring the front of the shirts with his albums, and attending as many games as he could, even when he was performing around the world. His involvement doesn’t just stop at the investment, and is an image that represents the club and brings Ipswich Town into more conversations.

Serena and Venus Williams

The iconic tennis sibling duo Serena and Venus Williams are two of the biggest names in the sport, winning some prestigious awards for their efforts, including over 100 WTA Tour Singles titles between them. Often regarded as two of the greatest female tennis players of all time, their impact on and off the court has been massive, and this doesn’t just stop at tennis. Their passion for other sports led the duo to invest in a 0.5% stake in the 2 time Super Bowl winners, Miami Dolphins, in 2009. The investment wasn’t necessarily an expected one; however, it shows the love the pair have for sport and their desire to stay involved in it, even after their tennis retirements.

Justin Timberlake

The world-famous singer and songwriter Justin Timberlake is also someone who has a passion for sports away from the stage. Timberlake was born and raised in Memphis, Tennessee, developing a love and adoration for the local NBA team, the Memphis Grizzlies. In 2012, Timberlake became the owner of the team, something that the singer has spoken about still being one of his greatest achievements and something he is very proud of. He has held his 2.8% stake in the team for over 10 years, and continues to show his support and adoration of the team through media and attending games.

Final Thoughts

There are many celebrities who choose to invest in the likes of sports clubs, whether it’s seen as a financial opportunity, a way to continue a legacy in a new sport, or even as a result of supporting the club. It’s a popular trend that more and more celebrities are choosing to do, so it’s no surprise if more choose to jump on the bandwagon of investing in sports teams.