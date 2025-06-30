Fast-Growing E-Notary Startups in 2025

The e-notary software market is forecasted to reach USD 1 billion by 2036, driven by the global surge in e-signatures and remote services. This also indicates the booming online notary industry, which is transforming how we handle legal documents in a digital age. Online notarization platforms offer secure, efficient, and legally compliant ways by leveraging cutting-edge technologies to verify identities and reduce manual processes.

This article explores the top 5 fast-growing e-notary startups, spotlighting their unique offering and their role in revolutionizing legal tech. Without further ado, let’s check now!

How do online notary services work?

Online notary services enable Remote Online Notarization (RON), where individuals and businesses can notarize documents remotely and legally through audio-video sessions. This online notarization is supported by technologies, such as biometric authentication, digital certificates, or encryption, making it a secure alternative to traditional notarization. Importantly, most users select to notarize documents online to save their time and effort.

Each online notary service demands a distinctive process, but often involves basic steps:

Upload documents

Let’s upload all of the documents you need notarized, typically as PDFs/documents/ images, to the online notary platform. Most services accept standard documents, such as affidavits, contracts, financial transactions, powers of attorney, and corporate documents.

Verify identity

Before the session begins, you’ll be required to verify your identity. This step often involves scanning government-issued IDs or a driver’s license, answering personal questions (KBAs), or using facial recognition technology. These methods ensure that only authorized individuals and businesses can proceed with the notarization of documents.

Connect with an online notary

Once verified, you’ll be connected with a commissioned notary via a secure video call. During the session, the notary will review your documents, witness your e-signature, and complete the notarial act. The entire process often takes less than 15 minutes to finish all.

Receive notarized documents

After the session, your notarized documents will be digitally sealed and sent to you via secure download or email. These documents are legally binding and compliant with national or state laws, ready for immediate use, submission, or storage for future needs.

Top 5 fast-growing e-notary startups to consider

According to Enterprise Legal Reputation, legal departments play a more strategic role in improving operational efficiency across organizations. And one area gaining traction is utilizing online document notarization to leverage speed, security, and compliance. Below are the leading e-notary startups that legal departments or individuals should consider to optimize the activities of controlling contracts, transactions, and legal docs.

#1. Legitfy

Legitify is a standout online notary with its expertise in handling different documents. While it primarily operates across the EU and UK, the platform also supports notarization from other markets, including the U.S., making it a versatile choice for international users.

Legitify ensures strict compliance with regional legal frameworks such as eIDAS, KYC, and GDPR, which are critical for legal integrity across borders. Its dual pricing models for businesses and individuals make it perfect for both solo professionals and legal teams.

Additionally, Legitify safeguards customer data with a SOC 2 Type 1 certification, ensuring top-tier security and privacy. That’s also why global enterprises like Avask, Fuel Ventures, Revolut, Vance, and Remote decided to partner with Legitify for the best experiences.

Best for: Cross-border transactions and global notarization needs with high security.

#2. Notarize

As one of the most well-known online notary platforms in the US, Notarize ensures compliance with US laws like the ESIGN Act and UETA, and different state regulations. Notarize can effectively satisfy the demands of individuals and businesses, standing out with enterprise-grade solutions for the real estate and health care industries. Many users admitted that they prefer it thanks to 24/7 availability for urgent document notarization.

On the Notarize website, users can easily access commonly used U.S. document forms, including Affidavit of Identity, Power of Attorney, DS-3053, PS-1583, Bill of Sales, and Minor Travel Consent. This built-in library streamlines the process for users who need quick access to compliant templates, making Notarize trusted by millions of Americans.

Best for: 24/7 notarization of documents for U.S.-based businesses.

#3. Notarity

Another fast-growing e-notary startup today is Notarity, a Germany-based platform that focuses on simplicity and flexibility. Through a secure, quick, and legally binding digital process, businesses can notarize documents online with European notaries effectively.

Notarity stands out for its intuitive scheduling system, allowing users to book appointments that suit their availability. However, its services are primarily tailored to European jurisdictions, limiting users with international or U.S.-specific requirements. If most of your online notarization needs are in the EU, Notarity is still a reasonable choice.

Best for: Germany-based businesses with market expansion demand in the EU.

#4. DocVerify

Although DocVerify is designed for both individuals and businesses, its services mainly cater to enterprises that have a massive demand for online notarization of documents. That’s why it’s better to register for the Business plan on DocVerify instead of individuals.

Typically, DocVerify offers both e-signatures and RON, with support for multiple document formats like PDFs and Word files. It is compliant with legal standards like the ESIGN Act and GDPR, using encryption and identity verification to secure transactions.

Best for: Scalable solutions for businesses and real estate

#5. DocuSign

While DocuSign is widely recognized for its industry-leading e-signature solutions, it offers RON capabilities tailored for U.S.-based individuals and firms in the first stages. Its online notary service integrates seamlessly with the broader DocuSign ecosystem, making it a perfect choice for those seeking a unified platform for signing and notarizing.

Notably, DocuSign Notary partners with a network of trained and commissioned notaries public across all 50 U.S. states, ensuring that users can meet state-specific compliance. This online notary platform also has an intuitive interface, enterprise-grade security, and real-time audio-video sessions to offer a professional, efficient notarization experience.

Best for: Integrated e-signature and notarization in the U.S

Conclusion

The rise of online notary platforms has transformed the notarization of documents, offering unmatched convenience and security. With the top 5 fast-growing e-notary startups above, hopefully, you can select a proper name for your notarization demands. Visit Legal Tech Blogs for more insights into legal innovations, industry news, and trends.