France Enhances Holiday Appeal with Accessible Options for All Ages

Looking to swap the drizzle for a dose of sunshine, culture and croissants? Then France may be the perfect choice for your next family holiday.

With a huge variety of attractions and activities to enjoy, there truly is something for everyone.

Here, we explore the different types of holidays on offer so you can organise an unforgettable trip for your nearest and dearest.

Parisian adventures

Paris isn’t just for starry-eyed couples; it’s a playground for families, too.

Start with the magic of Disneyland Paris, where your kids can meet their favourite characters, watch captivating shows and hop on action-packed rides.

Then head to the city to sightsee. Visit the iconic Eiffel Tower to test your nerves walking on the glass floor, experience interactive exhibits and enjoy far-reaching views of the city from the top.

It’s also worth taking a stroll around the Jardin du Luxembourg, which has puppet shows, pony rides, sandpits, pedal karts and more amidst beautiful gardens.

Coastal delights

France’s coastline is stunning, with a huge array of charming beach towns to choose from. The Atlantic coast offers sandy beaches ideal for sunbathing, building sandcastles and water sports.

For instance, La Baule is a beautiful option in the north-west, which you’ll find between Le Pouliguen and Pornichet.

On the Mediterranean side, the French Riviera has many impressive beach resorts. Towns like Cassis offer picturesque scenery with clear blue waters and limestone cliffs.

Other popular towns include Saint-Tropez, Marseille, Antibes and Nice.

Mountain escapes

The French Alps offer year-round activities perfect for families. In summer, take your family hiking, mountain biking and wildlife spotting in lush alpine meadows.

Come winter, ski holidays in France are sure to be a hit. There are plenty of well-equipped resorts that cater to all ages and abilities, such as Tignes and La Plagne.

You can perfect your skills on the beginner slopes, enrol in the ski schools and enjoy other winter fun like sledding and snowshoeing.

Historical sites

France’s history is brought to life through its well-preserved castles, ruins and interactive museums.

Take the family to explore the medieval Château de Carcassonne or the ancient amphitheatre in Nîmes.

If you’re visiting Normandy, head to Mont-Saint-Michel. It’s “one of Europe’s major pilgrimage destinations”, says Normandy Tourism, and is “now a UNESCO World Heritage Site”.

In the capital, discover museums like the Musée des Arts et Métiers in Paris, which offers engaging exhibits that will captivate your kids’ minds.

Food glorious food

It’s fair to say that French cuisine is a treat for all ages. Kids will love indulging in crepes and the array of pastries available in the bakeries.

Aside from sweet treats, markets across the country offer fresh produce and delicious local delicacies, perfect for a family picnic.

These vary by region but highlights you may find include cured meats like saucisson, pâté, terrines and fresh seafood in coastal areas.

Of course, cheese lovers will be in heaven with the variety, ranging from creamy Brie and nutty Comté to tangy Roquefort.

Thanks to its diverse landscapes, France offers something for every family – whether you’re seeking a winter adventure, a city escape or a relaxing beach break. Which type of holiday will you choose for your family?