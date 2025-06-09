The World’s 12 Richest Plastic Surgeons—And Why Only 14% Are Women

According to a new ranking by Europe Surgery, the world’s top 12 richest plastic surgeons have a combined net worth of $408.7 million. But behind the glitz and glamour of their success lies a stark gender divide—86% of these high-earning surgeons are men, leaving women significantly under-represented at just 14%. And yet, the majority of plastic surgery patients are women.

At the top of the list is Dr. Leonard “Lenny” Hochstein, Miami’s self-proclaimed “Boob God”, boasting an empire worth $90 million. Not far behind is Dr. Gabriel Chiu, a Beverly Hills surgeon with royal Chinese lineage valued at $80 million. And, of course, Dr. Terry Dubrow, the beloved star of E!’s hit show Botched, secures the third spot with $70 million in the bank.

So why, in an industry that profits largely from female patients, do women remain on the financial sidelines?

“Historically, plastic surgery has been a male-dominated field, and societal norms continue to favour men in pay and opportunities,” explains Dr. Nawall Matar, a plastic surgeon at Europe Surgery. “But change is happening. Women bring a unique perspective and empathy to a profession where most patients are women. As more doors open, we’ll see plenty of women rising to the top.”

Indeed, trailblazers like Dr. Maria Z. Siemionow, a face transplant pioneer, and Dr. Cat Begovic, a social media sensation with over 1 million Instagram followers, are proving that women are carving their space in the industry.

Yet, obstacles remain. “Barriers still exist, like the ‘career vs. family’ dilemma, which slows progress for many women,” adds Dr. Matar. “I was fortunate to have strong mentors, but not everyone gets that support. To truly level the playing field, we need more role models, mentorship, and equal opportunities.”

Meet the 12 Richest Plastic Surgeons Shaping the Industry Today.

1. Dr. Leonard “Lenny” Hochstein—$90 Million

Miami’s self-proclaimed “Boob God” sits at the top of the list. With over 27,000 breast surgeries performed in his 20-year career, Hochstein has turned his expertise in cosmetic surgery into a $90 million empire.

Born in Moscow, Russia, and now dominating Miami’s elite plastic surgery scene, Hochstein’s rise to fame includes a $52 million Star Island mansion, which became a central feature on The Real Housewives of Miami.

Dr. Gabriel Chiu—$80 million

Not only is Dr. Gabriel Chiu a Beverly Hills plastic surgery genius, but he’s also literal royalty—a descendant of China’s Song dynasty emperors. Talk about noble hands at work! A star of Netflix’s Bling Empire, Dr. Chiu is the go-to surgeon for Hollywood’s elite, turning A-listers’ cosmetic dreams into reality.

But he’s not just about nips and tucks—Dr. Chiu and his wife, Christine, give away 50% of their income to charities like The Prince’s Foundation and The Ghetto Film School. Who knew reconstructing faces could reconstruct lives too?

Dr. Terry Dubrow—$70 Million

Dr. Terry Dubrow isn’t just a surgeon—he’s the fixer of Hollywood’s most “oops” moments. As the star of Botched, he’s built a reputation as the guy to call when your nip-and-tuck turns into a “what have I done?” moment.

But Dubrow isn’t just saving faces; he’s making bank. Alongside his wife Heather, the pair sold their Orange County mansion for a jaw-dropping sum, proving that his real estate game is just as flawless as his surgical skills. Dubrow? More like Doctor Double Threat.

Dr. Paul Nassif—$40 Million

The man behind Hollywood’s most enviable noses, Dr. Paul Nassif, aka the “Face Whisperer,” is a maestro of facial plastic and reconstructive surgery. Whether it’s anti-ageing magic or crafting the perfect rhinoplasty, Dr. Nassif has become the go-to surgeon for Tinseltown’s elite.

As co-star of Botched, Dr. Nassif isn’t just about making people look good—he’s about fixing what others couldn’t. Add to that his QVC-famous skincare line, and you’ve got a guy who’s turning faces (and profits) into gold. Ethical, artistic, and outrageously successful, Dr. Nassif has truly carved his way to the top.

Dr. Brent Moelleken—$20 Million

Beverly Hills’ very own makeover magician, Dr. Brent Moelleken, didn’t just raise the bar in aesthetic surgery—he invented it. Creator of the ‘Hybrid Tummy Tuck’ and ‘LiveFill’, he’s redefined the art of looking flawless.

But Dr. Moelleken doesn’t stop at scalpel magic—he’s also a reality TV darling, gracing screens on Extreme Makeover and The Doctors. From the operating room to the living room, he sure knows how to keep everyone watching—and wishing for his touch!

Dr. Chris Moss—$20M

Known as Australia’s “King of Facial Rejuvenation,” Dr. Chris Moss has spent two decades helping celebrities, CEOs, and even politicians cheat the clock.

But he’s not just making faces younger—he teaches Hollywood surgeons how to up their game and runs a skincare empire that has fans scrambling. His products sell out so fast, they make Taylor Swift tickets look easy to get.

Dr. Robert Rey—$20M

Dr. Robert Rey isn’t just a Harvard-trained plastic surgeon; he’s a reality TV icon, martial artist, and the creator of the “red carpet breast lift” (yes, that’s a thing—because regular cleavage just doesn’t cut it on the red carpet). Best known as the star of Dr. 90210, this Brazilian-born surgeon has spent over 20 years perfecting the art of making A-listers and royalty red-carpet-ready.

But Rey’s journey is nothing short of blockbuster material. Growing up in São Paulo’s favelas, he fought his way to the top, carving out a $20 million fortune along the way. His life is so over-the-top, it’s practically begging for a Netflix special.

Dr. Kevin Sands—$20M

If teeth could talk, they’d sing praises for Dr. Kevin Sands, Hollywood’s go-to guy for A-list smiles. The Kardashians, Justin Bieber, Emma Stone—you name them, Dr. Sands has made teeth his business—and business is booming.

He once pulled off a dental miracle, creating custom veneers overnight for a superstar whose teeth were damaged just hours before a red carpet event. That’s right—emergency dental glamour at its finest. It’s no wonder he’s earned the nickname ‘Hollywood’s Smile Savior.’

Dr. Maria Z. Siemionow—$14M

At 74, Dr. Maria Z. Siemionow isn’t just a surgeon—she’s a living legend. This Polish-American powerhouse made history by leading one of the world’s first near-total face transplants, earning her a permanent spot in the medical hall of fame, the Smithsonian too. Hailed as one of the most significant surgical breakthroughs of the 21st century, her work has literally changed faces—and lives.

Dr. Michael Obeng—$8M

Ghanaian-American superstar surgeon Dr. Michael Obeng is not just slicing through the cosmetic world—he’s carving out a legacy. With an $8 million empire and a reputation as the “Surgeon to the Stars,” Dr. Obeng’s luxury-meets-precision approach has Hollywood buzzing.

But it was a viral, jaw-dropping case that shot him to global fame—removing industrial-strength glue from a patient’s scalp. Talk about turning a sticky situation into a win!

Dr. Cat Begovic—$5M

At just 42 years old, Dr. Cat Begovic isn’t your average cosmetic surgeon—she’s a Harvard-educated powerhouse with over 1 million Instagram followers and a $5 million fortune to her name. Known for her “natural tummy tuck” technique that leaves barely-there scars, Dr. Cat has attracted clients from all corners of the globe.

But she doesn’t stop at the operating room. Dr. Cat has seamlessly blended her medical expertise with her passion for beauty, launching her own skincare line and becoming a go-to influencer for all things aesthetics.

Dr. Jason Diamond —$4M

With a $4 million fortune, Dr. Jason Diamond has become the secret weapon behind those ‘they woke up like this’ celebrity looks. Known for his Diamond Facial Sculpting technique—so exclusive it has a six-month waitlist—his work is often called camera magic, making stars flawless in HD and 4K. You’ve seen his handiwork on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, and his client list spans the globe, with VIPs jetting in from Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.

