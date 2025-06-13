Reducing Energy Costs with Modern Transformer Substations

In today’s environment of rapidly rising energy costs, industrial enterprises are increasingly paying attention to energy efficiency. The rational use of electricity has become not only a way to reduce costs, but also a strategic necessity for increasing the competitiveness and environmental responsibility of businesses. Radiy offers comprehensive solutions that help industry achieve this goal.

Energy efficiency challenges in the industry

Industrial enterprises are usually among the largest consumers of electricity. The main challenges faced by businesses in this area are:

● Outdated equipment with low efficiency;

● Lack of centralized control over energy consumption;

● Losses in power supply systems;

● Lack of data analysis to make optimization decisions.

Having no proper energy management tools, businesses are forced to spend significant amounts of money on electricity, thus losing profitability.

Radiy’s technological solutions to optimize energy consumption

Radiy develops and implements advanced control and power distribution systems that significantly reduce electricity costs. The key solutions include:

● Complete Transformer Substations provide efficient transformation and distribution of electricity with minimal losses.

● Automated Process Control Systems (APCS) allow for precise control and optimization of energy consumption at all stages of production.

● Real-time Energy Monitoring provides access to data analysis that helps to make prompt decisions on load optimization.

Benefits of energy efficient solutions for businesses

Implementing solutions offered by Radiy ensures:

● Reducing electricity costs by up to 20-30%.

● Increased reliability of power supply.

● Reduction of downtime and losses in case of emergencies.

● Ability to plan and forecast costs.

● Improved environmental performance of production.

Examples of successful projects

Radiy’s completed cases include implementation of energy-efficient transformer substations and automated process control systems at food, mining, metallurgical, and power facilities.

In particular, a total of 31 transformer substations manufactured by Radiy were installed at Zaporizhzhya NPP and South Ukrainian NPP.

Additionally, transformer substations manufactured by Radiy were installed at the agricultural companies and service facilities:

● Recreation center “Skifia”, located in Novoukrainka district, Kirovohrad region, has the 250 kVA transformer substation installed in 2018 and 160 kVA transformer substation installed in 2019.

● Recreation center “Pearl of Tavria”, located in Kyrylivka village, Zaporizhzhia region, has the 630 kVA transformer substation installed in 2018 and 250 kVA transformer substation installed in 2019.

● Grain elevator of Zernovyk LLC, located in the town Novoukrainka, Kirovohrad region, has the 1000 kVA transformer substation installed in 2020.

Power supply equipment for control and protection systems and electric distribution cabinets (EDCs) plays a critical role in sustainable and safe operation of industrial, energy and infrastructure facilities. This Ukrainian equipment is represented not only at all Ukrainian NPPs, but also at Kozloduy NPP (Bulgaria). For example, nearly 4,000 units of electric distribution cabinets were installed at these facilities.

Energy efficiency is not a luxury, but a necessity for every industrial enterprise aiming for stability and development. Radiy solutions are proven technologies that achieve effective results. By choosing Radiy, you invest in your profitability, reliability, and future. Don’t waste time and learn about effective solutions now!