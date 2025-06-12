Workplace Protection Enhanced by PAT Testing and Fire Servicing in Burntwood

Keeping Your Business Safe and Compliant in Burntwood. Safety and compliance are non-negotiable in today’s business environment. Whether you manage an office, retail premises, industrial site, or school in Burntwood, regular electrical inspections and fire safety checks are essential to protect your team, customers, and premises. At RB Services, we offer expert PAT Testing, electrical inspections, and fire extinguisher servicing designed to keep your business safe, operational, and fully compliant with UK regulations.

Your Trusted Local Experts for PAT Testing and Fire Protection

RB Services is a well-established name in Burntwood, trusted by local businesses for delivering reliable and fully certified safety services. We specialise in Portable Appliance Testing (PAT Testing), electrical equipment inspections, and fire extinguisher servicing. Ensuring your workplace is always protected against potential risks.

We understand the pressures of running a business, so we provide flexible appointments and efficient on-site servicing to minimise disruption. Whether you’re due for annual fire extinguisher maintenance or need scheduled PAT Testing, our professional engineers ensure the work is completed accurately and on time.

PAT Testing in Burntwood: What It Is and Why It Matters

Portable Appliance Testing (PAT Testing) involves the routine inspection and testing of electrical appliances to verify that they are safe for continued use. PAT Testing is not only a recommended safety measure but also a key part of your legal responsibilities under the Electricity at Work Regulations 1989.

At RB Services, our team performs comprehensive checks on all portable appliances. We carry out a visual inspection of cables, plugs, sockets, and the appliance body for signs of wear or damage. We then conduct electrical testing using calibrated test equipment to assess insulation resistance, earth continuity, and functionality.

All tested appliances are clearly labelled with pass/fail results, and detailed digital reports are provided for your records. Giving you evidence of due diligence in the event of an insurance claim, audit, or health and safety inspection.

Fire Extinguisher Servicing in Burntwood: Comply and Be Prepared

Having fire extinguishers on-site is only useful if they are regularly maintained and ready to function in an emergency. That’s why Fire extinguisher servicing is a legal requirement for UK businesses under the Regulatory Reform (Fire Safety) Order 2005.

RB Services provides certified annual fire extinguisher maintenance for businesses across Burntwood and surrounding areas. Our engineers inspect every extinguisher to ensure correct pressure, weight, hose condition, and proper signage. We also advise on placement and suitability for the type of fire risks your business may face (e.g., foam for flammable liquids, CO₂ for electrical fires, etc.).

If a unit needs replacement or recharging, we’ll handle it promptly, ensuring your workplace is always protected and in full compliance.

The Benefits of Combined Electrical and Fire Safety Servicing

Running a business comes with enough to think about, so combining services is one of the smartest moves you can make. RB Services offers integrated safety solutions that include PAT Testing, electrical equipment inspections, and fire extinguisher servicing all in one visit.

This approach saves your business time, reduces disruption, and simplifies compliance documentation. By booking everything together, you avoid multiple appointments, reduce downtime, and keep all safety checks on a synchronised schedule.

Our clients in Burntwood find that this combined service offers cost savings, clearer compliance management, and greater peace of mind.

How RB Services Supports Your Business

RB Services is committed to delivering professional safety solutions that support the real needs of Burntwood businesses. When you work with us, you benefit from:

Certified Engineers: Our technicians are fully trained and certified to carry out PAT Testing and fire extinguisher servicing.

Comprehensive Documentation: Every service includes clear reports and compliance certificates for your internal records and insurance purposes.

Up-to-Date Testing Equipment: We use reliable, calibrated tools to deliver accurate, trustworthy test results.

Transparent Pricing: No hidden fees, just straightforward, honest pricing for all our services.

Customer-Centred Service: Flexible appointments, prompt responses, and tailored support for your specific premises.

We serve a wide range of sectors, from offices and warehouses to shops, hospitality, healthcare settings, and educational institutions. No matter the size of your business, we have the expertise and capacity to help.

Areas We Cover in and Around Burntwood

RB Services offers PAT Testing and fire extinguisher servicing throughout Burntwood and neighbouring locations, including:

Lichfield

Cannock

Rugeley

Brownhills

Walsall

Hednesford

And surrounding villages

Our mobile teams are equipped to carry out on-site inspections quickly and efficiently, delivering the same high-quality service wherever you are based.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is PAT Testing important for my business in Burntwood?

PAT Testing ensures your electrical equipment is safe to use and reduces the risk of fires and electrical injuries. It’s also essential for insurance and compliance with workplace safety laws.

How often should my fire extinguishers be serviced?

Fire extinguishers should be serviced at least once a year by a competent person, in accordance with BS 5306. This ensures they’re ready to use in an emergency and keeps your business compliant.

Can I combine electrical and fire safety checks into one service?

Yes. RB Services can perform PAT Testing and fire extinguisher servicing during the same appointment, saving you time and streamlining your compliance efforts.

What does the PAT Testing process include?

We perform a visual inspection, test for earth continuity and insulation resistance, label each appliance, and provide full certification. Any failed appliances are highlighted for repair or replacement.

Do I receive documentation after servicing?

Absolutely. We provide detailed service reports and certificates for all completed work. These can be used for audits, insurance records, and health and safety files.

What if I need new fire extinguishers or replacements?

If any of your extinguishers are damaged or out of date, we can supply, install, and commission new units to meet current fire safety regulations.

Final Thoughts: Your Safety Is Our Priority

RB Services is proud to support businesses across Burntwood with reliable, efficient, and fully compliant electrical and fire safety services. By partnering with us, you gain access to a trusted team that takes the burden of compliance off your shoulders.

Whether you’re a small start-up or a large commercial premises, we deliver the same level of professionalism, precision, and care. With regular PAT Testing, thorough electrical inspections, and reliable fire extinguisher servicing, we help keep your staff safe, your premises protected, and your business running without risk.