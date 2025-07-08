New Capital Link Review 2024: An Impartial Third-Party Assessment

New Capital Link Overview

Alternative investments are attracting growing interest from UK high-net-worth and sophisticated investors. According to Preqin, UK alternative assets under management grew by 12% in 2023, reflecting a shift away from traditional portfolios. Firms like New Capital Link Limited have emerged to connect qualified investors with niche opportunities, particularly in property and social impact sectors. But how does New Capital Link compare to its peers, and what are the risks and rewards for investors?

This review offers an impartial, fact-based analysis of New Capital Link, relying on public records, independent client feedback, and industry data. It aims to help investors assess whether the firm’s introducer model aligns with their goals and risk appetite.

Company Overview: What Is New Capital Link?

New Capital Link Limited (Companies House No. 13146430, incorporated January 2021) operates as an introducer rather than a direct investment manager or advisor. Its core function is to identify and source alternative investment opportunities—primarily in property and private equity—and introduce them to a network of self-certified high-net-worth and sophisticated investors.

Key points:

Not FCA-regulated as an investment manager or advisor; operates under FSMA exemptions for financial promotions to qualified investors.

Focus: UK-based opportunities, particularly in property bonds and social housing.

Business Model: Connects project developers and investment providers with eligible investors; does not provide advice or manage client funds.

Investment Offerings: Focus and Risks

New Capital Link’s offerings are typical of the UK alternative investment introducer sector, with a focus on:

Property Bonds: Fixed-income products secured against UK property assets. These offer the potential for higher yields (often 7–10% per annum), but are not covered by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) and carry a risk of capital loss.

Social Housing Investments: Targeting the UK’s chronic shortage of affordable homes—currently estimated at over 1 million units (UK Government, 2023). These investments may offer stable returns but are subject to regulatory and operational risks.

Private Equity/Venture Capital: Higher-risk, illiquid opportunities in private companies, appealing to investors with a long-term horizon.

Impartial Analysis:

While these opportunities can offer attractive returns, they are generally high-risk and illiquid, with capital often tied up for several years. Investors should be aware that past performance is not a guarantee of future results, and transparency can vary between providers.

Leadership and Track Record

Director: Rachel Buscall

Public records indicate Ms. Buscall has a background in business development and alternative investments. The company has received some industry recognition, including:

Best Boutique Alternative Investment Introducer Firm 2023 (Wealth & Finance International)

Most Innovative Property Investment Introducer 2024 (SME News)

Note:

Industry awards in this sector are often based on nominations and peer reviews rather than audited performance data. Investors should consider these accolades as part of a broader due diligence process.

Client Feedback and Reputation

Trustpilot rating: “Excellent” as of Q2 2024, with 92% five-star reviews (source: Trustpilot).

Common praise: Professionalism, clear communication, and access to exclusive opportunities.

Criticisms: Some clients note the complexity of products and the need for thorough self-education.

Impartial Analysis:

While client feedback is overwhelmingly positive, reviews should be interpreted in context. Introduced investments are not suitable for all investors, and outcomes may vary.

Regulatory Status and Investor Protections

Not FCA-regulated as an advisor or manager; operates legally as an introducer under FSMA exemptions.

Eligible Clients: Only self-certified high-net-worth individuals (income >£100,000 or assets >£250,000) or sophisticated investors.

No FSCS protection: Investors are not covered if the underlying investment fails.

Impartial Analysis:

This model is common among introducers but places responsibility on the investor to conduct due diligence and understand all associated risks.

Pros and Cons: A Balanced View

Pros

Access to exclusive, off-market opportunities.

Positive client reputation and industry recognition.

Specialist focus on property and social impact sectors.

Clear eligibility criteria, limiting promotions to experienced investors.

Cons

High-risk, illiquid investments not suitable for most retail investors.

No direct FCA regulation or FSCS protection.

Reliance on self-certification and investor due diligence.

Limited transparency on underlying investment performance.

Conclusion: Is New Capital Link Right for You?

New Capital Link offers a gateway to alternative investments for UK high-net-worth and sophisticated investors. Its introducer model is legal and transparent about its limitations, but carries risks typical of the sector—most notably, high potential for loss and lack of regulatory protection.

Bottom line:

New Capital Link may suit experienced investors seeking diversification and higher returns, but is not appropriate for those who require liquidity, capital protection, or regulatory safeguards. Independent due diligence and professional advice are strongly recommended before proceeding.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Is New Capital Link regulated by the FCA?



No, it operates as an introducer under exemptions for promotions to high-net-worth and sophisticated investors.

What are the main risks?

Capital loss, illiquidity, lack of FSCS protection, and reliance on the performance of third-party investment providers.

What do new capital link clients say?



Most reviews are positive, citing professionalism and service quality, but investors should always conduct their own research.

References