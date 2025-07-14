Changing the Blockchain Narrative Through PR

The London Blockchain in Government Summit Episode 3, held at the historic House of Lords, delivered a powerful and unambiguous message: blockchain technology continues to struggle with a significant and persistent image problem. Despite its vast potential to transform public services and improve government efficiency, blockchain governance remains dogged by public misperceptions – frequently linked to cryptocurrency scams, high-profile collapses, illicit finance, and the volatility of digital asset markets.

At the summit, a diverse panel of experts came together to address what they described as one of the most urgent challenges facing blockchain integration into public institutions: the narrative. They collectively emphasised that without a shift in public perception, the broader adoption of blockchain in government will remain slow, misunderstood, and politically sensitive.

Moderating the session was the Rt Hon. Alun Cairns, former MP and Secretary of State for Wales. Known for his leadership on blockchain policy within Parliament and his involvement in cross-party initiatives, Cairns highlighted a crucial gap between technical innovation and public understanding. He argued that blockchain advocates must learn to “speak the language” of policymakers and the general public, translating dense technological concepts into narratives for blockchain government regulation that are both accessible and compelling.

This sentiment was echoed by other speakers on the panel. Jennifer Ewing of Blockchain.com and Richard Baker of Tokenovate stressed that strategic storytelling and targeted public relations are no longer optional – they are essential tools for driving adoption. In an environment where misinformation spreads rapidly, shaping a credible, forward-looking public image of blockchain is key to building trust among citizens and regulators alike.

Nikhil Vadgama, Associate Professor at University College London and co-founder of Exponential Science, pointed out the role of universities in anchoring this narrative in evidence. According to Vadgama, academia must take a more proactive role in producing research, case studies, and data that counteract myths and offer proof of blockchain’s real-world value. This kind of content can provide a foundation for journalists, educators, and policymakers to better understand and communicate the technology’s benefits and help shape blockchain regulation.

Tim Daley of Perago added that effective public-private partnerships can serve as a force multiplier. When industry players work alongside government institutions to pilot blockchain projects, and when these efforts are communicated clearly to the public, they provide tangible examples of value in action. Daley stressed that communication strategy should be built into the design of these projects from day one – not treated as an afterthought.

A major misconception addressed by the panel was the tendency to conflate blockchain with cryptocurrency. While related, the two are not synonymous. The narrow focus on crypto markets has obscured the broader potential of blockchain technology to modernise public services. Applications like secure digital identity, tamper-proof public records, decentralised voting systems, and transparent procurement processes are often overlooked. This gap in understanding not only stymies public trust but also leads to hesitation among lawmakers who are wary of endorsing technologies perceived as risky or unregulated.

Strategic communication, the panellists argued, can help correct the record. One effective approach is to highlight international success stories where blockchain has already made measurable contributions to public administration. Estonia’s e-governance platform, which uses blockchain to secure citizen data and streamline bureaucracy, was frequently cited as a model. Likewise, Dubai’s government-led push toward a paperless, blockchain-integrated administration showcases how the technology can underpin a more efficient and sustainable public sector. By showcasing these examples in both mainstream and specialised media outlets, proponents can help shift the public conversation away from fear and skepticism, and toward innovation and opportunity.

Summits like the London Blockchain in Government series, as well as upcoming events such as the London Blockchain Conference, play a vital role in spreading these messages. By bringing together leaders from government, academia, and industry, these events offer a platform to share progress, dispel myths, and inspire confidence. They also serve as high-visibility opportunities to frame blockchain as a force for good in governance.

The panellists were united in their conclusion: positive media coverage is not just helpful – it’s essential. Strong press engagement, backed by data and real-world case studies, can influence the legislative process by giving lawmakers the assurance they need to support blockchain initiatives. It also provides the public with the transparency and reassurance necessary to embrace these new technologies. Media, in this context, becomes a partner in shaping policy and accelerating adoption.

Importantly, the panel emphasised that public relations efforts must go hand-in-hand with education. While PR can capture attention and inspire trust, education builds the long-term understanding needed for sustained progress. Together, they form the bedrock of a healthy environment in which blockchain governance can mature and thrive.

In conclusion, the summit made it clear that without strategic communication, the promise of blockchain in government may remain unrealised. It’s not just about what the technology can do – it’s about how it’s understood, presented, and trusted. By investing in both education and PR, blockchain advocates can ensure that the technology’s full potential is recognised and supported at every level of society.

The conversation is just beginning. For those who missed this initial opportunity, the London Blockchain Conference on 22–23 October at Evolution London offers a platform to delve deeper into blockchain and emerging technologies in the context of government and public services. Participation is open to anyone eager to be part of the ongoing dialogue.