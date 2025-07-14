How to invest your money safely

If you are looking for the best investment to take out in 2025, you will come across a wide range of offers and recommendations. This makes it difficult to keep track of everything and assess which offers make sense. In this guide, you will find out how to set up your investment profitably and securely and how to do it yourself with little effort. We will guide you step by step through our Finanztip strategy for long-term investments. For a sustainable way to invest, you can check out pre-match betting.

Which investment do we recommend?

For your investment, we recommend a combination of an investment in shares and interest-bearing investments. n t For equity investments, we recommend broadly diversified exchange-traded funds (ETFs). The interest-bearing investments we recommend include call money, fixed-term deposits, and money market ETFs. With our help, you can build up your investment simply, cheaply, and independently with these few products.

The return component: equity ETFs

Shares are important for investing money, as only these promise long-term returns that are higher than inflation. You therefore need shares to realise real profits. They are the return component of your investment. Two rules are important here:

Invest broadly diversified: You should not invest in just a few individual shares. This is because the success of your investment then depends on the success of a few companies. The same applies to an investment in certain sectors or regions. If these shares perform badly, you will suffer heavy losses. It makes much more sense to invest in shares from all over the world and from all sectors. If one region or sector performs badly, another region or sector will make up for it.

Invest for the long term: Stock markets can fluctuate greatly in the short term . Over short periods, you can make big gains, but also big losses. However, if you look at the development of the stock markets in the past, you will see that prices have always risen in the long term. Every price loss was recouped after a while. That’s why you should only invest in shares for the long term. By long-term, we mean 15 years or more.

Our current analysis shows: If you follow these two rules, you can expect an average return of six per cent on shares. To implement these two rules, we recommend an ETF that tracks a global share index. This allows you to invest in almost 1,400 companies from all over the world. You can find out exactly how these ETFs work in our guide to ETFs.

The security component: interest rate products

So shares are your return component. You should add a security component to them. In other words, an investment with almost no risk. We recommend interest-bearing investments for this. They provide you with a fixed regular interest payment and, unlike shares, do not fluctuate in price. Such a security component is important if you urgently need money and share prices are poor. Because then you can withdraw money from your interest investment and don’t have to sell shares at a potentially poor price. We recommend these products as interest-bearing investments:

Call money – The simplest is a call money account. This is a bank account into which you can deposit and withdraw money at any time. You should make sure that your call money earns good interest and is safe. Safe means that it is subject to statutory deposit protection.

Fixed-term deposit – With a fixed-term deposit, you invest a fixed amount over a fixed period and receive a certain interest rate in return. The term of such a fixed-term deposit is usually between a few months and several years. However, you cannot access your money during the term.

Money market ETFs – If you want to invest a larger amount safely and conveniently, money market funds are a good alternative to call money. Because then you don’t have to regularly switch between the banks with the best interest rates.

A property can be a sensible investment

Alternatively, a property such as a house or flat is also suitable as an investment. However, you should bear a few things in mind. For example, a property as an investment involves significantly more work than the equity ETFs and interest rate products presented. In addition, property is not an investment without risk. You are also taking a bulk risk with a property. This is because you may be investing a large proportion of your assets in a particular house or flat. With shares, you can spread the risk more widely.