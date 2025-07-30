Everything to Know About the Squirrel in Grow a Garden

In Grow a Garden, pets aren’t just decorative—they’re part of your strategy. These companions offer passive bonuses that enhance your efficiency and progression as you grow, harvest, and upgrade your garden. Among the many Grow a Garden Pets, the Squirrel stands out as a Mythical Pet with valuable in-game benefits that go beyond its adorable appearance.

Whether you’re a casual gardener or a serious min-maxer, understanding how this pet works can help you make smarter choices as you build your dream garden. Here’s everything you need to know about the Squirrel and why so many players aim to unlock it.

What Does the Squirrel Do?

The Squirrel is classified as a Mythical Pet, introduced during the Blood Moon event update. Its main function is tied to a special passive effect known as Seed Stash. When you’re planting seeds, there’s a 2.5% chance that the action won’t consume a charge from your Reclaimer tool. Over time, this can add up to meaningful resource savings, especially if you’re planting expensive or rare seeds in large quantities.

This effect used to be even more powerful when the Squirrel had a chance to duplicate seeds entirely. However, that functionality was nerfed for balance reasons, and now its benefit is focused on conserving charges rather than creating more seeds. Despite the adjustment, Seed Stash remains a helpful perk—particularly for players running long farming sessions.

In addition to Seed Stash, the Squirrel also provides a passive XP bonus. While it isn’t a massive boost, it steadily contributes to your overall progress, especially when paired with other pets or tools that increase experience gains. This makes the Squirrel especially useful during early to mid-game stages when you’re working toward unlocking more features, crops, and upgrades.

How Do You Get the Squirrel?

You can only get the Squirrel by hatching a Mythical Egg, which is not available through basic gameplay. These eggs can typically be purchased using Sheckles or Robux, depending on how far you’ve progressed and how you prefer to play. Once you have a Mythical Egg, there’s a 26.79% chance that it will hatch into a Squirrel—making it one of the more common pets in its tier, though still rare compared to Epic or lower-tier pets.

Because Grow a Garden limits you to equipping just three pets at a time, choosing to add the Squirrel to your active lineup means making space for it among other options. That decision comes down to your playstyle: if you value efficiency and steady progression, the Squirrel is a great pick. But if you’re focused on high-reward bonuses like speed boosts or increased Sheckle drops, other pets may offer more direct power.

Why Is the Squirrel a Good Companion?

The Squirrel may not dramatically change how you play, but its passive benefits make a real difference over time. Saving Reclaimer charges might seem small at first, but when you’re planting dozens or hundreds of seeds per session, it results in fewer trips to recharge and more uninterrupted gameplay. That alone can make your farming more efficient and less frustrating.

Meanwhile, the passive XP gain helps you rank up your garden and pets a little faster without having to do anything extra. It’s the kind of boost that rewards players who are consistent and strategic, and it makes the Squirrel a well-rounded addition to any serious gardener’s team.

There’s also the prestige factor—owning a Mythical Pet always adds a bit of flair to your garden. And since the Squirrel was introduced during a major event, it carries a bit of legacy value for long-time players or collectors.

Final Thoughts

The Squirrel in Grow a Garden is far more than just a charming animal—it’s a Mythical Pet with meaningful advantages. Whether you’re trying to conserve resources, increase your XP gains, or simply round out your pet collection, the Squirrel is a reliable and worthwhile companion. With its 26.79% hatch chance from Mythical Eggs and a strong balance between utility and progression, it’s easy to see why many players consider it one of the best-value pets in its tier.

If you’re lucky enough to hatch one, consider giving it a permanent spot in your team. It won’t steal the spotlight with flashy powers, but it will quietly help your garden flourish—one seed and one XP point at a time.