From the 15th of July, non-EU nationals who have been granted entry to the UK will no longer be issued a physical visa sticker. Instead, those who are successful with their applications will be given a digital eVisa, which can be granted through a UKVI account. Changes like this are being done to try and digitise the UK immigration system, while making sure that processes are as easy and streamlined as possible.

Navigating the New Changes

The changes only apply to non-EU nationals who are applying for a skilled worker visa, a global business mobility visa, a global talent visa, and a temporary worker visa. It also applies to students, international sports persons, and those who are part of the youth mobility scheme. Children and any dependent partners are still going to receive a physical vignette, which is valid for 90 days. If you are eligible, then it’s possible to keep on using the UK Immigration: ID Check application, which can be downloaded from the UK Government website. Using this will allow you to apply for an eVisa. If you are unsure about the process or if you are applying with dependents, then it could be worth working with an immigration lawyer UK specialist. They can help you with the process of applying for a UK skilled worker visa under the new regulations, while helping you to clarify any legal obligations you may have.

The New Changes offer Several Benefits

The new changes do offer several benefits, along with responsibilities for those affected. You don’t need to hand over your passport at the visa application center anymore, and you also don’t need to collect your passport either. You also don’t need to have a blank page in your passport for the vignette. As the passport sticker is set to be replaced with a digital variant, you will also find that this means you can travel domestically or internationally, even though your application may be pending. When applying for the eVisa, you will have to confirm the duration of your immigration status while setting up your UKVI account. You may also need to link your passport if it hasn’t been linked already, and generate an S share code. You will need to present this to the carrier, on the off chance your eVISA doesn’t load while travelling.

If you’re an employer who is sponsoring a visa applicant, you will also have some responsibilities. You will have to conduct a right-to-work check under the eVisa system, and you will also have to confirm that the applicants have completed the pre-travel checklist. This is the best way for you to stop delays at the border, and it also allows you to keep your business running efficiently.

Even though the new changes are set to make travel and immigration easier, there are some steps you need to take if you use passport stickers.

Further Reading

If you need extra clarification on changes, then you can consult the Home Office eVisa guidance page, or you can speak with a qualified lawyer. Updates on our site regarding different types of Visas are also available.

Updates on UK Health Visa Regulations for Overseas Workers

INTO Reports Visa Delays Disrupting International Student Enrolment

Home Office eVisa Guidance