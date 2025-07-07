ICO Case Ends in Acquittal for Manchester Tech Businessman

Craig Cornick, a Manchester entrepreneur operating in the legal and tech industries, has been acquitted of computer hacking charges in a case brought by the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO).

Mr Cornick was accused of conspiring to access computer systems without authorisation, with the alleged offences dating back to between 2014 and 2017 and relating to a previous business venture.

The prosecution’s claim was that Mr Cornick had obtained customer contact details without consent—charges he has always denied.

After experiencing repeated delays, the case concluded this week at Bolton Crown Court. Jurors unanimously cleared Mr Cornick of the principal charge of conspiracy to access computer systems.

In a statement following the verdict, Mr Cornick said:

“I am relieved to have been cleared of some serious and damaging accusations. The claims of computer hacking were shown to be completely unfounded, with no evidence of criminal intent or harm.

“While I acknowledge the challenging and important role the Information Commissioner’s Office plays in protecting citizens’ personal data, I reject any notion of wrongdoing.”

Mr Cornick noted that at the time of the alleged activity, the commercial exchange of customer data was widespread in many sectors. The strengthening of data laws in recent years, he said, reflects how rapidly the regulatory environment has matured.

He also pointed out that, despite offering to assist, he was never interviewed during the investigation.

“I was never subject to any searches of my personal or business properties, I was never interviewed, and my companies have never failed an audit,” he continued. “They are built on professionalism and trust and this result changes none of that.”

Though he was cleared of the central hacking charge, a secondary charge of unlawfully obtaining personal data resulted in a majority guilty verdict by a ten-person jury. This offence is limited to a financial penalty.

Mr Cornick’s legal counsel has confirmed an appeal against that decision is underway.

“I have managed all my business ventures both past and present with integrity, and this was made clear throughout the case. I plan to clear my name and protect the reputation of my companies and hard-working staff.

“Our technology has assisted in the processing of millions of claims over the years across multiple businesses and we have always complied with every rule and regulation. This outcome does not reflect how we operate nor who we are.

“My businesses never work with third-party data because the origin of that data cannot be assured.

“We are proud of our record and will continue building ethical, compliant businesses that deliver measurable success.”

His companies remain operational, compliant, and continue to work closely with international law firms and insurers without issue. They have a clean regulatory record, having passed all audits to date.

Laura Smith of Cartwright King Solicitors, representing Mr Cornick, said:

“We welcome the not guilty verdict for computer hacking which clears Mr Cornick of serious wrongdoing.

“This was a private prosecution brought by the ICO, relating to offences said to have taken place a significant number of years ago. No evidence was produced throughout the prosecution case that showed Mr Cornick, or the company received or processed stolen data.

“He maintains a strong standing within the business, legal and technology communities and will continue to carry on as normal as we work to fully clear his name.”

As the legal team continues their appeal efforts, Mr Cornick remains focused on supporting his staff and leading his businesses forward.