First-Time Buyers in Ireland: What You Need to Know Before You Apply

Buying your first home in Ireland isn’t just a financial decision — it’s a personal one too. For many, it marks the end of renting and the beginning of something more stable. But the mortgage process itself? That can be confusing if you’re new to it. Working with a professional mortgage broker can make a huge difference — someone who’ll explain what lenders are actually looking for and guide you through the paperwork.

Below are a few points that don’t always come up early on, but often end up being crucial once you’re in the thick of it.

That 10% Deposit? It’s Only the Starting Line

Most people know they’ll need a 10% deposit as a first-time buyer. But many aren’t aware of how much help is actually available — or that the deposit isn’t always entirely out of pocket.

Ireland’s Help to Buy scheme allows first-time buyers to claim up to €30,000 in tax relief — or 10% of the property value, whichever is lower — based on income tax and DIRT paid over the previous four years. The relief can be used directly toward the deposit on a new-build home.

It’s worth digging into these early on. Not understanding your options can lead to unnecessary delays — or giving up too soon.

It’s Not Just About Earning Enough — It’s About Spending Less

Plenty of applicants with solid salaries get turned down. Why? Because lenders focus just as much on how money is managed as how much comes in.

They’ll look at bank statements — often six months’ worth. Spending patterns, credit use, loan repayments, overdrafts… it all matters. Regular spending that seems harmless — subscriptions, takeaways, one-off splurges — adds up.

In many cases, people don’t realise how closely they’re being examined. Trimming back early and saving consistently can make a visible difference on paper — and give your application a much better chance.

Approval in Principle Isn’t a Guarantee

Getting mortgage approval in principle (AIP) is a milestone — but it’s not final approval. Think of it more like a checkpoint.

You’ll still need full approval once you’ve gone sale-agreed. That’s when the lender looks at the property, asks for updated paperwork, and may flag things they didn’t before. AIP is a useful tool — especially when bidding — but it doesn’t lock anything in.

Some buyers get caught out here by assuming it’s all sorted. It’s not. Keep everything in good order until the keys are in your hand.

Fixed or Variable? Depends What Matters to You

Everyone’s got an opinion on this, but it’s not a straight answer — what works for one buyer might be totally wrong for someone else.

A fixed rate gives certainty. Your repayments stay the same for the agreed period. With a variable rate, your costs can shift depending on interest rate changes. Sometimes that works in your favour, other times it doesn’t.

Some buyers prefer knowing exactly what they’ll pay. For others, the potential to save money outweighs the need for predictable payments. A good mortgage broker will explain the trade-offs in real terms — not just numbers.

The Extra Costs Often Come as a Shock

People budget for their deposit, their repayments — and little else. But buying a home involves several other costs that are easy to overlook.

Stamp duty, usually 1% of the property price. Legal fees, surveyor’s fees, property valuation, insurance… they all add up. In many cases, buyers underestimate the total and end up scrambling to cover last-minute costs.

Having a cushion — even a modest one — can take a lot of stress out of the process.

Rushing Doesn’t Save Time in the Long Run

The market can feel fast. Homes sell quickly. Bidding wars happen. But hurrying to buy a property just because you’re worried someone else will is rarely the right move.

It helps to have a rough list in your head — what’s essential, what’s flexible, and what’s just wishful thinking. Location, size, layout, travel time — write it down. Otherwise, you risk making decisions based on pressure, not fit. And when you’re buying your first home, regrets are expensive.

Final Thought

Buying a home for the first time doesn’t follow a straight path. One week things move quickly, the next you’re stuck waiting on a form or call. A few things along the way might throw you off. Some of what you stress over might not end up being an issue.

And if something’s unclear, ask. Doesn’t matter if you’ve already asked once. Make notes if you need to. You’re not expected to know it all. It won’t always make sense while you’re in it — but you’ll get through it piece by piece.