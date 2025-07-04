Gurhan Kiziloz Built a $400M Company Without Investors – Here’s What He Thinks Founders Get Wrong About Capital

When Gurhan Kiziloz founded Nexus International, external investment was never part of the equation. As of 2024, the company has generated $400 million in revenue and is now aiming for $1.45 billion by the end of 2025, all without raising capital from investors or venture funds. That decision, according to Kiziloz, was both personal and strategic. He said in a recent interview. “If I can build it myself, I will. I don’t want anyone else’s fingerprints on this.”

For many startup founders, fundraising is treated as a milestone or rite of passage. Kiziloz takes the opposite view. “They ask. They shouldn’t. Asking puts you on the back foot,” he said. Instead, he suggests building something investors want access to, and only then deciding whether they’re necessary. The message is not just about pride; it’s about leverage.

Nexus International’s business structure reflects this stance. There is no board, no venture capital oversight, and no financial partners to approve direction. “No one talks [negatively] in my ear,” he said bluntly. That lack of external input, in his view, creates a direct line between instinct and action. “We move fast. Really fast. No approvals, no politics, no waiting. If something makes sense, we go.”

That speed comes with accountability. Without outside capital, every success and failure falls on the founder. “If it fails, I start again. It’s that simple.” Kiziloz says he gets it wrong “all the time,” but he sees mistakes as part of the process. “Those few right moments are so big, they wipe out all the wrongs.” He compares his mentality to Babe Ruth’s: “They once asked Babe Ruth what he thought about when he struck out. He said, ‘I just think about home runs.’ Same here. I only think about hitting home runs.”

His decision-making process is intentionally simple. “Give me an idea. I like it. Go get it done.” That approach filters down to the company’s culture. Kiziloz acknowledges that speed isn’t for everyone. “Not everyone is designed to take a ride in a rocketship,” he said. He doesn’t describe his leadership in terms of inspiration or mentorship, but as a function of execution: conviction first, then movement.

For Kiziloz, self-funding isn’t just about independence, it’s about avoiding compromise. When asked whether Nexus would be in the same position if it had taken outside capital, he was unequivocal: “Absolutely not. I’d be wasting time listening to people who don’t get it.”

So what can other founders take from this? The lesson isn’t that fundraising is wrong, it’s that raising capital shouldn’t be the default. Kiziloz’s experience shows that speed, control, and accountability can create room for scale, even without outside funding. But it also shows that this route demands conviction, the willingness to own every decision, and the ability to absorb risk without backup.

As Nexus International sets its sights on $1.45 billion in revenue, it does so without financial insulation or safety nets. Whether or not the target is met, the structure behind it is part of the story. Kiziloz’s model doesn’t fit the typical startup playbook, but that’s the point. It wasn’t designed to.