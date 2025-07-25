Helium One Global Share Price

Helium One Global Ltd (LON: HE1), a helium exploration company with projects in Tanzania listed on the London Stock Exchange, has garnered significant attention with its share price over the last few months due to the promising developments of its projects in Tanzania and the tightening global helium market. By July 15, 2025, the share price of this company was 0.97p, indicating a turbulent yet fascinating path for investors.

Helium One has a market capitalization of around £ 63.43 million and issues more than 5.92 billion shares, making the firm a speculative yet high-potential company in terms of exploring helium. The article would delve into the driving force behind the momentum in the company’s share price, detailing improvements in its strategy, as well as the company’s prospects for 2025, classifying it among the best stories in the energy and investment space.

Strategic Position of Helium One in a Decreasing Supply Market Precinct

Helium One Global is a leader in addressing the current global helium shortage, a vital commodity in the healthcare industry (MRI scanners), semiconductor fabrication, and the aerospace industry (rocket propulsion). As traditional sources of helium, such as the United States Federal Helium Reserve, are approaching their end, helium prices have been driven up by supply constraints in the global market, presenting a significant opportunity for new players like Helium One. The company has been focusing its attention on tapping low-carbon helium in Tanzania, with the Rukwa, Eyasi, and Balangida projects positioning it as a future leader in the industry.

The Rukwa Basin, in particular, has proven to be quite promising, with the initial exploration report indicating the presence of substantial helium reserves. Helium One owns licenses based on a 100 percent equity basis over 2,965 km² of three project regions, where helium concentrations have been reported up to 10.6 percent by volume at surface seeps. In addition, due to these resources and access to nearby infrastructure, the likelihood of the company moving towards production will increase, which is a key consideration for investors.

Recent Developments Behind the Share Dynamism

The share price of Helium One has been on a rollercoaster ride over the last year, with a trading range between 0.366p and 2.125p. This volatility is a characteristic of junior exploration companies, whose stocks are highly speculative, with sentiment following project development news and trends in the helium market. The share price peaked in February 2024 (3.70p) and Aug 2024 (2.15p) as a result of news and excitement, based on the exploration. Nevertheless, the poor drilling results of 2021 and the operational issues in the past caused a sharp drop in the stock. It is characterized by high risk and high reward.

New events have sparked investor interest. Helium One announced on July 21, 2025, that it had secured 11 million pounds in funding, comprising institutional investor investments and a retail offering, to support its programs in Tanzania and the U.S. The company awarded the Southern Rukwa project a mining license, and this is a key step to commercial production. Additionally, its flow testing and gas sampling in its Denver operations have proven to be positive, thus reinforcing its diversified portfolio.

The recent cost-efficient drilling campaign undertaken by the firm, in collaboration with Noble Helium and SOFORI drilling contractor at Rukwa, utilizing the Drillmec HH102 drill rig, has also been a favorable growth catalyst for the company. It is anticipated that, given this rig-sharing partnership, the mobilization will incur a lower cost, and the drilling schedule will only take a shorter time with a proposed spud date of Q3 2025. These operational improvements, along with the fact that it has 2.8 billion cubic feet of helium resources at the Tai Prospect, have also boosted the hopes of growth at Helium One.

Share Price Forecasts and Analysts’ Views on the Stock

The analysts have been significantly optimistic about the business prospects of Helium One, with a mean price target of 3.68p, representing a 268.4 percent uplift on the current price of 0.97p. Panmure Liberum, one of the most well-known brokers, has assigned a target of 3.6p, citing the significant upside potential resulting from the development of Tanzanian resources. The latest developments at the company are considered instead encouraging, according to analysts, for the emerging helium market and the positioning of Helium One as one of its key drivers.

Nonetheless, the non-revenue-generating tendency of the stock, its low price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53, demonstrates a speculative vibe about the stock. It is warned that investors should be prepared for volatility, as delays or poor outcomes may result in significant declines. At best, the commercialization of Tanzanian reserves and production by 2025 may send the share price surpassing its 2024 highs and may also hit the 3.80p low of November 2020. In a conservative coupled scenario, the stock can move sideways below 1p, and it will have gradual appreciation as the milestones are reached.

Investor Risks and Opportunities

Not everything is rosy when investing in Helium One Global. The company has no revenue, is dependent on the performance of its exploration activities, and is exposed to market sentiment, which places it in the high-risk investment category. There are also fluctuations in currency exchange rates and other expenses by foreign investors, making the investment case more complex. Additionally, rivalry over other helium-related endeavors or technical developments may impact the value of helium and the business firm.

Despite these difficulties, the future of helium appears sound in the long-term perspective due to rising demand and limited supply. The focus on low-carbon helium and the diversification of Helium One’s project portfolio create an admittedly strong value proposition. Its growth strategy is given credibility by its experienced management team with a new CEO (Lorna Blaisse), and Board members (Technical Director Kai Gruschwitz).

Finales: A Bull Watch in 2025

Helium One Global is expected to experience potential growth in its share price in 2025, driven by operational milestones, a favorable helium market, and analyst approval. Although the volatility of the stocks and their speculative character are something to be cautious about, the strategic holdings and developments that have occurred in recent times make them a viable choice for the highly risk-tolerant investor.

As the firm approaches production, it may capture a significant portion of the global helium market, and as such, will reward shareholders with excellent returns. Currently, Helium One is one of the key stories in the energy sector, with its stock price reflecting the challenges and opportunities associated with helium prospecting.