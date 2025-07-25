Quantum Blockchain Technologies Share Price

Quantum Blockchain Technologies PLC (LSE: QBT), a London-based research and development (R&D) and investment company, has presented investors with a significant increase in their share value, which drove the stock price up by a substantial amount in 2025. The company has a stock ticker, QBT.L.

It is listed on the London Stock Exchange, where its stock has experienced significant fluctuations and growth due to revolutionary developments in blockchain, artificial intelligence (AI), and quantum computing. On July 4, 2025, 1.05p became the closing price of QBT shares, representing a 7.69% change, and with a market capitalization of roughly 12.82 million pounds, based on reports from the London Stock Exchange.

A Twelve-month Ride On Tilt and Expansion

The share price of Quantum Blockchain Technologies has varied within the last year, ranging from 0.475p to 2.375p, indicating that the company is both high-risk and potentially advantageous. By July 24, 2025, the stock was trading at 0.65p, representing a significant 128.13 percent increase over the 52-week low of 0.28p that occurred on September 23, 2024.

Although its annual performance of minus 38.35 percent is below that of the FTSE All-Share Index, recent events have led investors to take a renewed interest in the stock, resulting in its upward movement. The price-earnings ratio of the firm is -1.88, indicating that the firm is not yet profitable and is also investing heavily in the long run.

AIs and Blockchain Breakthroughs

Quantum Blockchain Technologies aims to be one of the leaders in the blockchain industry, particularly in the areas of cryptocurrency mining and sophisticated blockchain solutions. In 2025, the company achieved its highest milestone, announcing a breakthrough by the Method C AI Oracle, a predictive AI model designed to optimize Bitcoin mining.

According to a business update on March 12, 2025, this device has demonstrated a 30% increase in mining performance, either by lowering energy costs or increasing mined output. This milestone, endorsed by CEO Francesco Gardin as a “material competitive advantage,” has sparked hopes among investors, as it may disrupt the energy-intensive Bitcoin mining industry.

The company has also introduced Method A and Method B, which were released as Software as a Service (SaaS) products. These tools enhance the effectiveness of mining by updating firmware and client-server cloud software, making QBT a leader in scalable blockchain technologies. Additionally, QBT has submitted a patent application to the UK Patent Office for its implementation of AI Oracle, named “Implementation of Binary Decision Trees,” which further strengthens its intellectual property portfolio.

Valuable Allies and Support

Quantum Blockchain Technologies. In early 2025, the company raised 2.0 million via a placing of 173.9 million new shares at 1.15p. It will utilize the money in growing its cryptocurrency research and development efforts, hiring new employees, and funding its investment portfolio.

The company has also signed a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) with one of the most competitive ASIC chip manufacturers, following its attendance at the Mining Disrupt 2025 conference, which suggests potential partnerships to enhance its technological capabilities. Such changes have made investors confident, and this is one of the reasons why the share price has been on the increase in recent times.

Sentiment Market and Investor Hype

There are varied views among retail investors, as indicated on online forums, especially on the share chat platforms of the London Stock Exchange. Others complain about their inability to know what is going on with the company due to the constant talks without any definitive changes. Some are more hopeful and expect to see revenue generation from SaaS products offered by QBT at the end of summer 2025.

One of the investors stated, ‘When we look at progress, we anticipate that by August, we will start to see a revenue stream, so that by then, we expect a higher share price.’ Nevertheless, the highly volatile nature of QBT is still viewed by most investors as a long-term bet as the company has exposure to such high-potential fields as quantum computing, AI, blockchain, and more.

Market Landscape and Competitive Landscape

The whole area of quantum computing and blockchain is expected to grow at an unprecedented rate by 2025. Quantum technologies are receiving significant investments from companies such as IonQ, which recently acquired Oxford Ionics in a deal valued at $ 1.1 billion, and large players like Google, IBM, and Nvidia.

The emphasis on merging blockchain applications with quantum computing offers a unique positioning of QBT in such a competitive environment. However, in contrast to other big tech industry players, QBT is agile enough to pursue niche, high-impact technologies, including energy-efficient cryptocurrency mining, which can be in demand among investors concerned about environmental issues.

Threats and Problems

Given that Quantum Blockchain Technologies is showing positive growth, it is at significant risk. It is of no dividend now, and the negative PE ratio means that the company is reporting losses, but the pretax loss reported in the first half of 2024 was €1.3 million, up from the same period a year ago and €1.5 million.

Moreover, the fact that Stockopedia has classified the stock as a subcategory of a Sucker Stock is an indication of the speculative status of the stock, whose performance has been 41.83 percent below the asset returns of the FTSE All-Share Index over the last six months. It is advisable that investors undertake reasonable due diligence, as the price of shares may not be exact and may lag behind.

Looking Ahead

As the company remains in its innovative stage, Quantum Blockchain Technologies’ share price is expected to continue exhibiting volatility, albeit with significant potential for growth. The company’s interest in AI-based blockchain technologies and quantum computing aligns with emerging global market trends that prioritize digitalization and green technologies.

As the demand for innovations generated by blockchain and quantum computing continues to expand, QBT has a good opportunity to capitalize on with its research and development efforts and strategic alliances. There is considerable anticipation regarding the future revenue generation and any other technological innovations that could help the company push the share price to new heights by the end of 2025.

Those who wish to invest in QBT shares can do so by opening a share-dealing account with an online or offline stockbroker. Tax-efficient Stocks and shares ISA, Lifetime ISA, SIPP, and Fund and Share Account options are available with the stock. The new investors are advised, as usual, to consider the high-risk, high-reward aspect of the QBT stock in relation to their personal financial objectives.