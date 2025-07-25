How Sartoro Bootstrapped from a Quarantine Launch to 8,000+ Custom Garments Delivered Without Brick-and-Mortar Overhead

Imagine a business with no doors. No storefront. No runway. Just an idea and the kind of innovation you don’t find on the rack.

Andy Fine, co-founder of Sartoro, a New York-based all-online custom formalwear brand, has already established a genius venture… one that possesses all of the above qualities.

Andy Fine is changing how people shop for suits. What began as a bootstrapped startup in the early months of the pandemic is now a thriving online business with over 8,000 custom garments delivered. Sartoro didn’t just survive COVID-19; it was born in it. And it’s changing how formalwear fits into modern life.

From Frustration to Fabric Rolls

Andy started Sartoro out of pure frustration. Finding a well-fitted, high-quality suit without overpaying or settling for “good enough” had become an impossible task. Most custom suit companies either stuck to outdated methods or charged outrageous prices backed by designer labels and showroom drama.

So Andy decided to skip the drama and focus on what matters: fit, quality, and simplicity.

They aimed to deliver high-end, perfectly tailored garments to anyone, anywhere. Without storefronts. Without investors. Without compromise.

What’s So Special About Sartoro

Sartoro’s pitch is built on results. The company offers:

Full customization: From lapel width to pocket style, every suit is tailored to the buyer’s taste.

150+ premium fabrics: Wools, linens, stretch cottons, you name it.

Lightning-fast delivery: Options start at just one week.

No fitting tape needed: Their Digital Tailor uses AI and Fit Profiles to predict measurements in seconds.

Most brands use off-the-rack sizing and tweak it slightly. Sartoro makes each suit from scratch using the customer’s unique body data. This commitment to precision fit is what makes the Sartoro experience feel like a luxury, even though prices start under $500.

Online-Only, By Design

No walk-ins. No mirrors under harsh lights. No pushy salespeople. Sartoro is built entirely online, and that’s not by accident.

By removing the physical store from the equation, the company cuts out layers of cost. No rent. No showroom overhead. No expensive designer name markup. This means that more value is passed on to the customer, and more focus is placed on

product quality and service.

Plus, it allowed Sartoro to operate through pandemic restrictions without missing a beat.

Built During Chaos, Designed for Confidence

Sartoro officially launched in April 2021, right when many fashion retailers were shrinking. Launching a new brand in the middle of global uncertainty would scare most founders. For Andy, it was motivation.

Instead of relying on venture capital, the Sartoro team grew organically. Each order funded the next. Each happy customer became a repeat buyer. The business scaled by word-of-mouth and satisfied clients, many of whom were surprised that an online-only custom suit actually fit better than anything they’d bought in-store.

More than 10,000 garments have now been made and shipped.

It’s Not Just Suits

Sartoro’s offering has expanded well beyond blazers and trousers. They now provide:

Custom shirts

Chinos

Tuxedos and jackets

Wool coats

With every new category, Sartoro keeps its focus: customizable design, honest pricing, and perfect fit. Customers can even schedule a virtual consultation with an expert stylist for advice.

The Neil Lane Signature Collection

In 2024, Sartoro partnered with iconic designer Neil Lane to launch a limited collection featuring luxury fabrics and elevated tailoring. It brought a touch of red carpet glamour to the Sartoro experience, without inflating the prices.

Hence, it won’t be wrong to say that Sartoro bridges design pedigree and practicality… high fashion without the high markup.

Why It Works

Through Sartoro, Andy Fine is smart, quiet, and focused on real value. The team believes great clothes should speak for themselves. And that everyone, no matter their size or budget, deserves a suit that fits them, not a model in a catalog.

By owning their own manufacturing and staying online-only, they’ve built a tight, cost-efficient operation that puts product and people first.

Conclusion

Andy Fine and his team took a chance when the world was shutting down. Today, Sartoro is one of the few truly modern custom suit brands, built on transparency, tech, and timeless style.

Sartoro has already proven that you don’t need a showroom to deliver exceptional suits. And they’ve done it without a dollar of outside investment.

They’ve shipped over 4,000 garments without a single fitting room. Just precision, passion, a well-cut suit, and a plan.