Nationwide Fairer Share Payment 2025: Who Gets It & How Much?

The Nationwide Fairer Share Payment 2025 is a new initiative from Nationwide Building Society aimed at distributing financial benefits more equitably among its members. As part of its mutual structure, Nationwide is owned by its members — not shareholders — and returns value through dividends, savings bonuses, and targeted support.

This guide explains everything you need to know about the nationwide fairer share payment 2025, including eligibility, payment amounts, timing, and how it differs from previous member rewards.

What Is the Nationwide Fairer Share Payment?

The Fairer Share Payment is a financial benefit scheme introduced by Nationwide to ensure that members across different product types and income levels receive a more balanced share of the society’s profits.

Unlike traditional dividends that reward larger savers disproportionately, this payment is designed to be **more inclusive**, with a focus on:

Lower-income members

Those with everyday savings accounts

First-time buyers and young savers

It reflects Nationwide’s commitment to its mutual values and long-term goal of financial fairness.

Will There Be a Fairer Share Payment in 2025?

As of early 2025, Nationwide has not officially confirmed a new round of Fairer Share Payments for this year.

However, given the success of pilot programs in 2023 and 2024 — where targeted bonuses were paid to members with savings under £5,000 — it is highly likely that a similar or expanded initiative will return in 2025.

Any decision will depend on:

Nationwide’s annual financial performance

Regulatory approvals

Economic conditions and interest rate outlook

Updates are expected in **April or May 2025**, following the release of Nationwide’s annual results.

Who Might Qualify for the 2025 Fairer Share Payment?

If the payment is reintroduced, eligibility is expected to focus on members who benefit most from proportional support. Likely criteria include:

Being a **Nationwide member** in good standing

Holding a **savings account** (e.g., Flex Regular Saver, ISAs, or Children’s Savings)

Having a **balance under £5,000** (based on 2024 pilot)

Not being an overdraft user or in arrears on mortgage payments

Note: There will be no application process. Payments are expected to be made automatically to qualifying accounts.

How Much Could the 2025 Payment Be?

In 2024, Nationwide tested a “Fairer Share” bonus by paying **£50** to members who saved at least £10 per month in a Flex Regular Saver account and had less than £5,000 in savings.

For 2025, the amount could be:

£50 (same as 2024)

(same as 2024) Increased to £75–£100 if profits improve

if profits improve Expanded to more account types (e.g., ISAs, youth accounts)

The goal remains to reward consistent, smaller savers — not just those with large balances.

When Will the Nationwide Fairer Share Payment Be Made?

If confirmed, the nationwide fairer share payment 2025 is expected to be distributed between **June and August 2025**.

Payments will likely be credited directly into the eligible savings account, with no action required from members.

You can check for updates by:

Logging into your Nationwide online account: https://www.nationwide.co.uk

Subscribing to Nationwide’s member newsletters

Following official announcements on the Nationwide Newsroom

How Is This Different from the Nationwide Dividend?

The Fairer Share Payment is separate from Nationwide’s traditional **savings dividend**, which is based on the size of your balance and the society’s overall profits.

Feature Fairer Share Payment Savings Dividend Focus Equity for small savers Reward for larger balances Amount Fixed (e.g., £50) Percentage of balance Eligibility Low-to-moderate savers All eligible savers Paid Annually? Potential annual return Yes (if declared)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Has Nationwide confirmed the 2025 Fairer Share Payment?

No, it has not been officially announced. Updates are expected in spring 2025.

Do I need to apply for the payment?

No. If you qualify, the payment will be made automatically to your eligible account.

Can I get the payment if I have a mortgage with Nationwide?

Yes, as long as you meet the savings criteria and are not in financial difficulty.

Will joint account holders get the payment?

Based on 2024 rules, payments were made per eligible account, not per person. Joint accounts may receive one payment.

Is the Fairer Share Payment taxable?

No. It is considered a bonus or goodwill payment, not interest. It does not affect your Personal Savings Allowance.

What if I close my account before the payment date?

You must be an active member with an eligible account on the qualifying date (likely in May 2025) to receive the payment.

Final Thoughts: A Step Toward Financial Inclusion

The nationwide fairer share payment 2025 represents a shift in how mutual societies reward their members. By focusing on fairness over proportionality, Nationwide is addressing long-standing concerns about financial inequality in savings rewards.

While not guaranteed, the momentum from 2024’s successful pilot makes a 2025 payment likely — especially if the society performs well financially.

To stay informed:

Keep your savings active

Ensure your contact details are up to date

Monitor Nationwide’s official communications

If you’re a consistent saver with a modest balance, the Fairer Share Payment could be a meaningful boost to your finances — and a sign that your membership truly matters.