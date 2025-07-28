The UK emergency alert system test 2025 is expected to be a nationwide exercise to ensure the public can receive critical safety messages during major incidents. These alerts are sent via mobile networks to compatible smartphones, even without a SIM card or internet connection.

Following the success of the first national test in April 2023, the UK government is planning another round of testing in 2025 to assess system reliability, public awareness, and emergency preparedness.

This guide covers everything you need to know about the uk emergency alert system test 2025, including the expected date, how it works, what the alert sounds like, and how to opt out (if possible).

Will There Be a UK Emergency Alert System Test in 2025?

As of early 2025, the UK government has not yet confirmed the exact date for the next national emergency alert test.

However, based on the previous cycle — where the first test occurred in April 2023 — experts expect a **second nationwide test in spring or summer 2025**.

The Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT), which oversees the system, typically announces test dates **4–6 weeks in advance** via official channels, including:

GOV.UK

National news outlets

Local council communications

What Is the UK Emergency Alert System?

The UK Emergency Alert System is a government-run mobile alert service designed to warn the public of life-threatening situations, such as:

Flooding

Extreme weather

Terrorist attacks

Major industrial accidents

It works similarly to systems in the US (Wireless Emergency Alerts) and the EU (EU-Alert).

Alerts are sent to all compatible mobile devices within a specific geographic area, using Cell Broadcast technology. This ensures messages are delivered quickly, even when networks are congested.

What Will the 2025 Test Alert Say?

When the uk emergency alert system test 2025 takes place, you will receive a message that reads:

“THIS IS A TEST ALERT from the UK Government. This is not a real emergency. No action is required. For more information, go to gov.uk/alerts”

The alert will be accompanied by a loud, siren-like sound (even if your phone is on silent) and a vibration.

This is intentional — the system is designed to grab attention during real emergencies.

When Will the Test Happen?

While the exact date has not been announced, the test is expected to occur in:

April, May, or June 2025

Likely between 7 PM and 9 PM (as with the 2023 test)

The government avoids testing during actual emergencies or major public events to prevent confusion.

Which Phones Will Receive the Alert?

The alert will be sent to all **compatible 4G and 5G smartphones** that meet the following criteria:

Turned on and connected to a mobile network (EE, O2, Vodafone, Three, or MVNOs)

Located within the UK during the test

Running a supported operating system (Android 11+, iPhone iOS 14.5+)

Older phones (e.g., iPhone 6 or earlier, Android 8 and below) may not receive the alert.

You can check if your device is compatible on the GOV.UK website.

Can You Opt Out of the Emergency Alert Test?

Yes. You can **opt out of the test alert**, but **not from real emergency alerts**.

To disable test alerts:

For iPhone (iOS):

Go to Settings Tap Notifications Scroll down and toggle off Government Alerts

For Android:

Open the Settings app Go to Network & Internet > Mobile Network > Advanced > Cell Broadcast Turn off Emergency Alerts or Test Alerts

Note: Disabling alerts may leave you unaware of life-threatening situations. The government strongly advises against opting out.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Is the UK emergency alert system test 2025 confirmed?

No, the date has not been officially confirmed. An announcement is expected in spring 2025.

Will the alert work if my phone is on silent?

Yes. The alert will override silent mode and play a loud sound with vibration.

Do I need internet or data to receive the alert?

No. The alert uses Cell Broadcast technology, which works on 4G/5G networks without requiring internet access.

Can I get the alert without a SIM card?

Yes. If your phone is compatible and powered on, you can receive the alert even without a SIM.

What if I miss the test alert?

You can view a sample message and sound on the GOV.UK alerts page. No follow-up test is sent.

Are these alerts used in real emergencies?

Yes. The system was used during the **2023 Southport incident** and local flooding alerts in Yorkshire and Cumbria.

Final Thoughts: Stay Informed, Stay Safe

The uk emergency alert system test 2025 is a vital part of the UK’s public safety infrastructure. By testing the system regularly, the government ensures that critical warnings can reach millions of people instantly during real emergencies.

While the test is not yet confirmed, it is likely to happen in the coming months. Make sure your phone is compatible, charged, and within range of a mobile network when the alert is sent.

For the latest updates, visit GOV.UK/alerts or follow @UKGovDigital on social media.

Remember: This system could one day save your life. Don’t opt out unless absolutely necessary.