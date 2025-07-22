Why is full fibre broadband the smart financial choice for remote workers?

The telecommunications landscape in the UK has undergone a dramatic shift, with full fibre broadband emerging not only as a premium service but also as a financially prudent choice for businesses and remote workers alike. Moving away from copper broadband as an economical option, this detailed cost analysis highlights fibre’s superior value.

The actual cost of connectivity: Breaking down the numbers

When examining the actual cost per megabit of speed, full fibre broadband delivers substantially better value than traditional copper connections. As an example, copper packages may advertise lower monthly fees; however, the cost per megabit reveals a very different story.

Consider this comparison:

Copper connection : £20 monthly for 50 Mbps = 40p per megabit

: £20 monthly for 50 Mbps = 40p per megabit BeFibre connection: £27 monthly for 500 Mbps = 5.4p per megabit

How to consider the hidden cost of downtime

For UK workers with remote working arrangements, the reliability of connectivity directly impacts productivity. Industry research indicates that copper connections experience up to 70% more outages than full fibre infrastructure. Something to be seriously considered when deciding if fibre optic broadband is right for you.

The average business loses approximately £300 per hour during connectivity outages. Therefore, every home worker is affected by the monthly and yearly outages. Given that copper customers typically experience 3.5 additional outage hours per month compared to full fibre users, this translates to a potential business loss of £1,050 per month, or £12,600 annually, for businesses relying on unstable copper connections.

An investment case for fibre

With copper broadband technology reaching its physical limitations (around 100 Mbps), upgrading can introduce costly upgrade cycles, additional equipment purchases, and service disruptions as their bandwidth requirements grow.

Full fibre’s virtually unlimited capacity eliminates these recurring costs with a scalable solution that grows without requiring constant infrastructure investment.

BeFibre’s regional full fibre expansion

Most major telecommunications providers (like BT, Open Reach and Sky) have concentrated their full fibre rollouts in profitable urban markets. In contrast, smaller providers like BeFibre are supporting underserved towns and villages in the UK and bringing enterprise-grade connectivity to areas that larger operators deem commercially unviable.

Significantly, BeFibre specialises in “full fibre to the premises” solutions, delivering genuine full fibre connections directly to business locations, rather than the hybrid “fibre to the cabinet” approach used by some competitors, which still relies on copper for the final connection.

How to delve deeper into your working-from-home broadband performance

Conduct a total cost of ownership analysis: Factor in reliability improvements, productivity gains, and future-proofing benefits alongside monthly fees Assess regional availability: Check whether complete full fibre services have expanded to your business location Consider contract flexibility: Some providers offer contract buyout options to facilitate early migration from existing services Evaluate scalability requirements: Ensure your broadband solution can accommodate future growth

