AJet Expands Across Europe with New Routes and €9 Promotional Fares

AJet, operating under the Turkish Airlines umbrella, is accelerating its European growth with a refreshed brand identity, a fully digital customer experience, and a broader network now covering 34 countries and 99 destinations.

Following a seamless rebrand built on 15 years of operational expertise, the airline is reinforcing its position as one of Europe’s fastest-growing carriers. AJet is further strengthening its connectivity between Europe, Türkiye, and Asia, supported by competitive fares and reliable services. To celebrate this milestone, AJet is launching special promotional fares starting from €9 on selected Europe-origin routes for bookings made between 20–22 August 2025.

More than a new name

AJet emerged from its brand transformation with more than a new name. It refreshed its purpose and simplified the travel experience for millions of guests. Operating under the Turkish Airlines umbrella, the carrier leverages a robust operational backbone while bringing a nimble, value-driven proposition to price-sensitive travelers and families across the region.

As part of the transition, data for millions of ticketed customers was migrated and an approximately 100-aircraft fleet was aligned—without disrupting day-to-day service.

Since its relaunch in 2024, the Turkish carrier has flown 33 million passengers, while rapidly expanding its network to 99 destinations in 34 countries. AJet has added new European gateways and deepened coverage across Türkiye, underscoring a strategy focused on reach and reliability. This momentum has been recognized by the industry: The airline received the APEX Four-Star Low-Cost Carrier (2024) distinction for passenger experience and was honored with the TCXA25 Accessibility Award (2025) for advancing inclusive, end-to-end digital usability.

Connects Europe and Asia

Positioned at the crossroads of continents, AJet offers a growing schedule that links European capitals and regional cities to Türkiye’s major hubs and popular leisure destinations.

To encourage more travelers to discover its network, AJet is introducing promotional fares starting from €9 on flight cities such as Berlin, Vienna, Amsterdam and London originating in Europe for bookings made 20–22 August 2025. Seats are limited and terms and conditions apply, underscoring AJet’s commitment to attainable travel while showcasing the airline’s expanded European footprint.

About AJet

AJet is Türkiye’s youngest low-cost airline, operating under the Turkish Airlines umbrella. Relaunched in 2024 with a simplified, digital-first proposition, AJet connects travelers across 34 countries and 99 destinations, linking Europe with Türkiye and Asia through a growing schedule and competitive fares. The airline has flown 33 million passengers since launch and was recognized as an APEX Four-Star Low-Cost Carrier (2024) for passenger experience, alongside the TCXA25 Accessibility Award (2025). AJet operates an approximately 100-aircraft fleet and continues to expand across key European gateways. For more information about AJet, visit www.ajet.com.