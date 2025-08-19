Founder Dan Herbatschek Introduces AI-Powered Upgrade to Erdos Tracks for Real-Time Contractor P&L Tracking

Founder Dan Herbatschek Introduces AI-Powered Upgrade to Erdos Tracks, Delivering Real-Time P&L Tracking for Contractors. Enhanced platform now integrates bidding, quoting, project management, dispatch, fleet, and analytics with AI-driven job costing for complete financial visibility.

New York, US. August 18th 2025 – Tech founder Dan Herbatschek today announced a major upgrade to Erdos Tracks, the contractor-focused platform designed to provide real-time profit and loss (P&L) insights.

The enhanced release expands the system’s capabilities with AI-powered job costing and advanced analytics, giving contractors unmatched visibility into their operations and financial performance.

Unlike traditional software that only captures job data in silos, Erdos Tracks covers the entire project lifecycle — from bidding and quoting to line-item creation, project management, dispatch, and fleet management. This end-to-end tracking ensures contractors have a clear view of profitability at every stage of a job.

The upgrade also introduces powerful analytics tools that allow contractors to measure profitability by region, project manager, time period, and more. By surfacing trends and performance drivers, Erdos Tracks helps businesses make data-driven decisions to maximize margins and scale efficiently.

At the core of the platform is AI-driven job costing, which automates financial calculations in real time. Contractors can see live P&Ls on active projects instead of waiting until completion — a game-changing advantage in an industry where profit can vanish in the details.

“Contractors shouldn’t have to run their business on guesswork,” said Dan Herbatschek, founder of Erdos Tracks. “With this upgrade, we’ve combined project tracking, financial intelligence, and AI into one system — giving contractors the clarity they need to protect margins and grow with confidence.”

With these enhancements, Erdos Tracks strengthens its position as a leading technology partner for the field service industry, helping contractors unify operations, improve efficiency, and achieve sustainable growth.

About Erdos Tracks

Erdos Tracks is an AI-powered platform built for contractors in the field service industry. By integrating CRM, ERP, bid management, job tracking, dispatch, fleet management, and automated job costing, the platform provides contractors with real-time visibility into profitability. Founded by Dan Herbatschek, entrepreneur and technology innovator, Erdos Tracks enables smarter decisions through advanced analytics and end-to-end project tracking.