Cronos (CRO) Price Analysis: Why Is CRO Down Today and What’s Next for 2025?

The cryptocurrency market is a rollercoaster ride of frenzied volatility, and the Cronos (CRO) native token in the Cronos blockchain is not an exception. At the time of this writing, CRO is being traded at 0.1352 USD, which is a decrease of 8.7% in the last 24 hours. With a market capitalization of 4.37 billion dollars and a 24-hour volume of 48.7 million dollars, CRO ranks as the 29th cryptocurrency.

With a great ecosystem and a connection with Crypto.com, investors are wondering, Why is CRO dropping in price today, and what can one expect in the future? This article goes deeper into the causes of the recent decline, the fundamentals of Cronos, and the possible direction it might take by 2025.

Understanding Cronos and CRO’s Role in the Crypto Ecosystem

Cronos is an open-source, decentralized blockchain designed to enable Web3 applications by Crypto.com, built on the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). Cronos is an EVM-compatible blockchain launched in 2021, based on the Cosmos SDK, and provides integration with both the Ethereum and Cosmos ecosystems.

It has a proof-of-authority (PoA) consensus layer that is fast and has low fees as well, which makes it appealing to both developers and users. Cronos has its token, CRO, which governs the protocol. It is applied in paying transaction charges, staking, governance, and unlocking premium services within Crypto.com, like reduced trade commissions and rewards through Crypto.com Visa cards.

CRO has a total supply of 97.54 billion plus its maximum supply, which is equal to 100 billion; therefore, the circulating supply equals 32.35 billion. CRO has a place to be a significant force in the world of cryptocurrencies because the utility of the token and the expanding user base of Crypto.com (which is said to have over 140 million users worldwide) ensure its presence is felt.

What Is Happening to CRO Price?

The current 8.7% price decline of CRO over the last 24 hours aligns with market-wide criteria and specific specification aspects that are curtailing Cronos. Several factors are attributed to this depression. To start with, the cryptocurrency market is in a time of consolidation after a bullish period, which occurred in 2025.

Bitcoin as a proxy can be a positive or negative indicator of an altcoin, such as CRO, and has flashed signs of profit booking, as highlighted in recent market updates, with the short-term holders’ asset risking price support, according to the same reports. This derisking at the macro-level, particularly ahead of the expected Federal Reserve decisions on interest rates, has killed altcoin impetus, along with CRO.

Second, there has been a proposal to undo the 2021 burn of 70 billion CRO tokens, which has received some resistance in the community. The proposal will establish a Cronos Strategic Reserve, whereby institutional liquidity will be connected through a Cronos Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) that will have a five-year lockup.

Although it is aimed at creating more liquidity, it has elicited concerns that there will be an increase in overall supply, thus diluting its share value to investors. Since CRO experienced a refusal at a 90-day declining resistance trend line in recent days, this process has contributed to the adjustment of the bullish rumors.

Third, Cronos, with its zkEVM, a layer-2 scaling solution, has not gained traction; its total value locked (TVL) now stands at only 13 million. Such abstinence by developers and users opposes the earlier achievements of the ecosystem, where TVL reached over $2 billion in 2025. The on-chain activity is likely to be a factor behind the current price pressure.

Cronos’ Fundamentals Remain Strong

Although Cronos appears to have taken a short-term hit, its fundamentals are still strong. The overall expansion, particularly partnerships and regulatory compliance activities, increases the long-term prospects of CRO, as Crypto.com can be pretty aggressive about these.

In March 2025, Crypto.com announced its partnership with Trump Media to launch crypto ETFs, potentially including CRO, which led to a 55 percent surge in value. Furthermore, the fact that CEO Kris Marszalek was invited to the White House Crypto Summit in March of 2025 implies that Crypto.com can influence the establishment of crypto policies in the United States.

The Cronos ecosystem continues to expand, with dApps like VVS Finance and Tectonic Finance contributing to its growing severity. The ability of chains to be interoperable allows transferring any type of assets between Ethereum and Cosmos networks, due to the Inter-Blockchain Communication (IBC) protocol. The Galileo mainnet upgrade in 2023 increased the EVM/Cosmos cross-chain traffic to more than 65 million transactions without a single downtime. Such developments evidence the scalability and compatibility of Cronos to developers.

CRO Price Surwin

Industry analysts are starting to be optimistic regarding the price appreciation of CRO in the long term. Prices are unpredictable and therefore vary depending on market conditions and the unique aspects of Cronos. According to some predictions, CRO has the potential to touch almost zero-point-three-four by the end of this year due to the growth in DeFi and the user base on Crypto.com.

Other estimates foresee the lower endpoint of the range to be $0.12 to $0.15, depending on the overall market conditions after the next Bitcoin halving in 2024. In a bull trend, a successful dApp or ETF listing might trigger CRO to reach the $0.20 mark, which is close to a twofold increase.

The technical pointers are somewhat contradictory. It is represented in the daily chart, which is characterized by a breakout of a descending trendline of resistance along with bullish divergences of the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD). It indicates that it may experience a relief rally up to the ranges of 0.133 to 0.152. Nevertheless, the weekly chart has a bearish nature, and both RSI and MACD are located below bullish levels. A fall below 0.078 would strike the bullish sentiment.

So, is CRO A Good Investment in 2025?

The investment potential of CRO depends on Crypto.com’s capacity to increase its user base and Cronos’s capability to attract dApps. The platform specializes in AI agents, a hot trend in 2025, meeting the market’s needs. Further legitimization of CRO may come through regulatory clarity, especially in the U.S. and EU, where approval of ETFs is being contemplated. Nevertheless, there are threats such as rivalry with other exchange tokens, such as BNB, and the still unsettled strategy reserve plan.

CRO is useful to long-term investors who want to gain access to the ecosystem of Crypto.com. The market volatility is high, and short-term traders are advised to monitor market sentiment and technical levels closely. The fully diluted market cap of CRO is 13.51 billion, and its liquidity volume to market cap level stands at 1.11%, indicating that the coin can be actively traded.

Summary: How to Survive the Volatility in CRO?

Cronos (CRO) is trying to deal with an unfavorable market landscape, and its 8.7 percent daily decline is in line with the whole market and the issues highlighted in its ecosystem. The proposal of strategic reserve and the weaknesses zkEVM is facing put a burden on the sentiment, yet the resilient fundamental base that Cronos has through the Crypto.com development, and technological improvements can support a recovery.

As 2025 unfolds, the price of CRO has enormous upside potential should some major catalysts come to life. This is an active crypto environment, and investors should stay informed, conduct thorough research, and view CRO in a balanced way.