Ethena (ENA) Rises 13.6% in 24 Hours

Ethena (ENA) is an attractive and promising project that has become the focus of attention of investors, as well as industry and financial analysts of the potentially growing world of crypto. On August 1, 2025, ENA is ranked at position 31 on CoinMarketCap with a market cap of 3.69 billion US Dollars, 24-hour volume of 1.66 billion US Dollars and value of 0.5814 US Dollars as compared to 0.5140 a day ago which represents a gain of 13.6 percent.

Ethena is performing strongly in the market and has a strong growth potential with total value locked (TVL) totaling $8.69 billion and a circulating supply of 6.35% of a maximum supply of 15 billion ENA tokens. The article explores the novel protocol of Ethena, its market activity, and its potential earnings in the top fairy tales about coins for 2025.

What is Ethena (ENA)?

Ethena is an artificial dollar-backed protocol on the Ethereum blockchain that can promote a regulated, stable generation of a traditional stablecoin. In contrast to conventional stablecoins that are pegged to fiat, heat, or centralized bank infrastructure, Ethena proposes the creation of USDe. This synthetic dollar is pegged to costs to be kept by a delta-neutral hedging approach. Such a combination of staked Ethereum and short perpetual futures contracts across various exchanges is a non-dependent, stable alternative to the conventional financial systems.

ENA is the governance token of the Ethena ecosystem that allows holders to participate in the decision-making process of the Ethena ecosystem and vote on important decisions related to the protocol, including risk parameters and the direction of the ecosystem.

Also, Ethena provides sUSDe, an Ethereum-based savings representation of the dollar-denominated asset available to everyone in the world, and an instrument called the Internet Bond, a yield instrument in the form of a lightweight, staked Ethereum-based yield and futures funding rates. These are the features that make Ethena a market leader in the decentralized finance (DeFi) segment, which will satisfy the demand for a stable, scalable, and censorship-resistant coin.

Performance and Key Metrics in the Market

The market indicators exhibit the rising influence of Ethena. With a fully diluted valuation (FDV) of $8.72 billion and a market cap of $3.69 billion, ENA indicates the high confidence of investors. Liquidity is high, and market activity is high as it trades 24 hours a day at a trading volume of 1.66 billion dollars, which equates to 45.11 percent of its actual market capitalization. The $8.69 billion TVL of the project evidences the significant adoption of the project in the sphere of DeFi, where the ratio of the market cap to TVL reaches 0.4239, implying the possibility of further growth.

Circulating supply of ENA is 6.35 billion, which is 42 percent of the total and maximum supply of 15 billion, which means a balanced release program of tokens. Ethena boasts a community of 72,700 holders, forming a large and active community that plays a significant role in its ecosystem.

The latest information indicates that the price has increased by 13.6 percent in the last 24 hours, compared to the rest of the crypto market, which declined by a minor margin. That impetus concurs with Ethena advancing 130 percent as of July 2025, attributed to two billion dollars of inflows and 83 million ENA tokens purchased on July 22 and 25.

Why Ethena is Different

One such differentiator is that Ethena is innovative in its view of stablecoin stability and yield generation. Providing a delta-neutral strategy, Ethena reduces threats of centralized stablecoins, like regulatory attention or seizure. The stablecoin market cap of the protocol USDe has reached 7.3 billion, indicating effective demand through mature coin offerings with 10.29% return targets per year, or annual percentage yield (APY). This income will be used to purchase ENA back into the market, thus forming a circle of demand since there was a reserve of $260 million used to buy back the tokens.

The fact that it has the support of some big names, including Dragonfly Capital, Binance Labs, and Delphi Ventures, only increases the credibility of Ethena. The fact that the protocol has been integrated into both centralized markets, such as Binance, where the ENA/USDT pair had a 24-hour volume of $373.98 million, and decentralized ones, even increases its range. The fact that Ethena can transform the volatility it has on the market into revenue, brought by the short Bitcoin funding trades, creates an additional level of resilience, which makes it one of the most attractive to watch in the DeFi arena.

Price Predictions for 2025 and Beyond

Analysts are comfortable with the progress made by Ethena and anticipate the price to trade in a range between $ 0.50 and $ 2.00, depending on the circumstances in the markets. If ENA continues to expand at its current rate, with the US dollar picking up and a friendly crypto market, it may be valued at $1.50 to $2.00 by the end of the year. A medium view is based on a range of 0.50-1.00 on the premise of slowing growth and macro trend neutrality. Nevertheless, the same regulatory pressure or weaknesses in the market may cause ENA to relapse to lows of 0.30 to 0.50.

Projecting ahead to 2030, the projections indicate that ENA may fluctuate within the range between 1.93 and 2.67 dollars due to being an essential DeFi primitive. USDe could be a foundation of decentralized finance as the protocol can accommodate the feature to bridge the comparison between lending protocols, exchanges, and DeFi applications. As the risk remains in the form of liquidity issues or market shock in the derivatives market, Ethena has a high growth potential in its experimentally established but quite durable structure.

Threats and Factors to the Component

The risks associated with Ethena are that it assumes new identities. The liability of USDe in smooth derivatives markets and adequate liquidity makes it vulnerable to extreme volatility and a funding rate crash. Ethena, being a relatively young project, has yet to prove its long-term resilience, and since there are still regulatory uncertainties regarding stablecoins, it may affect their operations. Investors ought to do proper research and diversify their portfolios to address these risks.

The Future of Ethena

Ethena has an innovative protocol, solid sales on the market, and institutional backing, which makes it one of the favorites in the crypto arena. Its subsequent capability to provide a decentralized stablecoin solution as well as to generate yield through innovative methods like the Internet Bond distinguishes it as a competitor. A thriving community, giant trading volumes, and the increasing DeFi presence put Ethena in a proper position to hit the headlines on Google and more in 2025.

The progress of Ethena on its way to success is worth paying attention to as the crypto market continues to evolve. It is one of those projects with high potential, regardless of whether it can meet its lofty price targets or steer clear of the complexities it will encounter. Ethena (ENA) can be interesting to those investors who are looking to gain exposure to blockchain technology at the very frontier of technological development.