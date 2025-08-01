CryptoFirm Launches Cross-Chain Earning Contracts: Use XRP to Earn BTC and DOGE with Daily Payouts

San Francisco, California, USA – July 26, 2025 – CryptoFirm, a registered UK-based fintech company, has introduced a new cross-chain earning contract designed to let users earn Bitcoin (BTC) and Dogecoin (DOGE) by using XRP as their starting asset. The update marks an expansion of the platform’s multi-currency offering and aims to simplify participation in digital finance, especially for global users seeking consistent and accessible earning solutions.

The cross-chain system removes the technical complexity often associated with earning digital assets. Through automated contracts managed in a secure environment, users can activate a plan with XRP and receive daily returns in BTC or DOGE, without needing special tools, downloads, or digital wallets outside the platform.

“This is about removing barriers,” said a CryptoFirm product development lead. “We believe people should be able to use any supported coin to grow their digital income—our new cross-chain contracts help make that a reality.”

A Step Forward in Accessible Digital Asset Growth

CryptoFirm’s new contract model is based on a three-step system. Users register, select their preferred earning contract, and activate it using XRP. The backend infrastructure—hosted in certified, green-powered data centers—manages the earning process automatically. Income is tracked in real time and can be withdrawn or reinvested depending on the user’s preferences.

Key Product Features Include:

XRP-Funded Contracts – Start earning BTC or DOGE without converting assets

Simple Activation – No technical setup or external wallets required

Daily Payouts – Earning is credited every 24 hours

Green Infrastructure – Powered by hydroelectric, solar, and wind energy in North America, Asia, and Europe

Multi-Device Access – View progress from any browser or mobile device

Global Reach – Currently supports users in over 100 countries

Security, Compliance, and Transparency

Security and user trust are core to CryptoFirm’s platform design. The company is officially registered in the United Kingdom and operates under financial technology compliance guidelines. Data security, payment privacy, and infrastructure transparency are managed using global best practices and encryption standards.

All contracts on the platform are run on energy-efficient and audited systems and are monitored to ensure uptime, fairness, and consistency. The platform does not charge any hidden fees, and when the contract expires, you can choose to withdraw or reinvest to increase your income

Built for Beginner and Experienced Users Alike

CryptoFirm’s goal is to help individuals at all levels of digital experience participate in the crypto economy safely. The platform was designed with both newcomers and experienced users in mind, using a clean, easy-to-use interface and step-by-step guides.

For those exploring digital asset earning for the first time, CryptoFirm offers short-term contracts, no-entry-cost trial plans, and accessible educational materials. Advanced users benefit from diversified coin support, cross-chain activation, and custom plan settings.

About CryptoFirm

CryptoFirm is a fintech platform that provides automated, secure income contracts for major digital currencies. Headquartered in the UK, the company is committed to simplifying the acquisition of digital income through transparent tools, sustainable energy use and compliant regulation.

For more information please visit the cryptofirm official website or download the official APP