Coinchange Daily Earn Product Introduces Stability to Digital Asset Returns

Active portfolio management delivering low-risk digital asset returns for institutional & accredited investors.

Toronto, Canada – June 4, 2025 — In every market setting, the biggest challenge isn’t the absence of opportunity – it’s handling the risk that comes with it. As digital assets develop into institutional tools, there is a growing demand for systems designed not just to pursue yield, but to maintain it – amid uncertainty, volatility, and change.

Coinchange approaches yield generation with principled engineering. They don’t speculate. They allocate. And Coinchange does so using a daily-optimized infrastructure grounded in minimizing risk and maximizing profits – with the Daily Earn product.

Multi-Strategy Yield Generation Approach

Most offerings within the digital asset space typically fall into two categories: passive staking options that are exposed to protocol risk, or opaque strategies that offer limited exit flexibility. Coinchange developed Daily Earn to tackle the fundamental weaknesses present in both approaches.

The Daily Earn product demonstrates how Coinchange employs institutional-grade active portfolio management for digital assets. It integrates multiple strategies, each aimed at capturing distinct sources of yield while effectively managing downside risk. The strategies include:

CeFi Delta-Neutral;

DeFi Market-Neutral;

CeFi Directional Hedge.

This portfolio ensures T+1 liquidity and is monitored for quick adjustments and customization.

“We combined the three strategies into our product that we offer in our app and API, so you don’t have to think about the distribution, risk-management, reward calculation, or profit-loss calculation – we will give you that exposure through a single, structured product,” says Maxim Galash, CEO of Coinchange.

Main Strategies

CeFi Delta-Neutral

A 40% allocation is dedicated to CeFi Delta-Neutral strategies, which exploit arbitrage opportunities across centralized exchanges (CEXs) while keeping market exposure neutral. This strategy captures funding rate differentials by executing basis trades between perpetual futures and spot markets, thereby avoiding directional price risk. Advanced order routing algorithms place offsetting long and short positions simultaneously across more than 12 liquidity venues, ensuring efficient execution even in volatile market conditions.

DeFi Market-Neutral

Also comprising 40% of the allocation, the DeFi Market-Neutral strategy involves providing liquidity via automated market makers (AMMs) on Ethereum Layer 2 solutions and alternative Layer 1 protocols. It focuses on concentrated liquidity positions around current price levels in stablecoin pairs (USDC/USDT/DAI) and dynamically adjusts these ranges based on volatility forecasts derived from Chainlink’s IMPLY model.

CeFi Directional Hedge

The remaining 10% allocation goes to CeFi Directional Hedge strategies, which act as a portfolio volatility mitigator by employing CEX-based options to hedge against rare, extreme market events. This strategy buys out-of-the-money put options on BTC/ETH quarterly futures while selling covered calls on spot holdings, creating a convex payoff profile that limits downside risk and offsets hedge costs through premium income.

Key Features of the Daily Earn Product

The Daily Earn product provides the following features for B2B clients:

No minimum required amount.

Compounded daily

No lock-up period

24 hour withdrawal processing time

Real-time risk monitoring

Multi-strategy, multi-management

Low-risk yield generation solutions

Coinchange Account for Businesses

Coinchange’s Business Account framework offers treasury management teams a suite of tools, including API-driven allocation adjustments and tailored settlement workflows. The platform supports multi-signature approval processes with 7/15 threshold settings, allowing smooth integration with institutional governance standards.

Security & Transparency

Risk management is a core principle of Daily Earn, adhering to traditional financial industry standards. The product strategically allocates its strategies to minimize market impact and undergoes regular third-party audits to maintain transparency and security.

In partnership with Fireblocks, Coinchange employs wallet architectures that separate operational, reserve, and transaction signing keys across geographically distributed MPC clusters.

Coinchange ensures full transparency in asset allocation by publishing monthly reports detailing strategy and performance.

Regulation Compliance

Coinchange stays current with industry regulations to ensure ongoing compliance. This commitment provides investors with confidence that the company operates within legal frameworks. The infrastructure company holds the following licenses:

FATF

FINTRAC

FINCEN

VASP

Additionally, Coinchange adheres to the regulatory standards set by MiCA, fully complying with EU requirements.

Customized Custody Management

Coinchange offers both custody options – full custody of assets and self-custody – in order to better fit the preferences of investors. This approach reduces counterparty risk and enhances the overall capital security.

All the returns are presented as annualized figures, with daily profit and loss updates available to investors. This transparency helps set realistic expectations and builds trust in the product’s risk-managed approach.

The fund uses Fireblocks MPC Vaults, a computation framework against external and internal threats, to ensure security. On top of that, they also use Coincover for disaster recovery.

Furthermore, the platform also provides whitelisting controls and multi-sig withdrawal workflows.

Designed for Accredited & Institutional Investors

Daily Earn is designed to fulfill the operational and compliance needs of accredited investors and institutional entities such as fintechs, wallets, exchanges, and custodians. Key features include:

Daily Liquidity: Investors enjoy zero lock-up periods, providing greater control over their funds.

Investors enjoy zero lock-up periods, providing greater control over their funds. Customizable Investment Parameters: Clients can tailor asset preferences and risk tolerances to comply with internal policies and regulatory requirements.

Clients can tailor asset preferences and risk tolerances to comply with internal policies and regulatory requirements. Comprehensive Reporting: Detailed performance and tax reports facilitate seamless integration with institutional accounting and compliance systems.

This blend of active multi-management capabilities makes Daily Earn an effective solution for generating yields on digital assets without sacrificing professional risk management.

Conclusion

Coinchange’s Daily Earn product employs a multi-strategy approach to stablecoin yield solutions, providing enhanced security and compliance for B2B businesses alongside multi-management fund options. It integrates active portfolio management across staking, fund strategies, and liquidity provision within a regulated fund structure, enabling Daily Earn to deliver transparent, risk-managed stablecoin yields specifically designed for institutional and accredited investors.

About Coinchange Financials Inc.

Coinchange is a Canadian digital asset management platform offering multi-management, multi-strategy, market-neutral solutions. The firm combines active portfolio management, transparency and strategy diversification to generate consistent, market-neutral yields as investment products tailored for institutional clients.