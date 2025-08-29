Ethereum ETFs Hit Six-Day Streak with $218M Inflows, Bitcoin Rebounds Strong

August 28, 2025, U.S. spot Ethereum exchange-traded funds (ETFs) followed their impressive performance, with a net inflow of $39.16 million and a sixth consecutive positive day. This momentum has taken inflows to an all-time high of 1.25 billion a week, and an accumulated total of 1.55 billion in the last six days.

The August 2025 figure is now the second-largest Ethereum ETF month since the funds debuted in July 2024, and it is only rivalled by the 5.43 billion of July. The iShares Ethereum Trust (ETHA) of BlackRock has developed into one of the driving forces, with capital flowing into the fund as Ethereum revolutionised decentralised finance (DeFi) and layer-2 scaling platforms.

The Ether price, currently at approximately 4320, has increased by 13.25 per cent in the last 30 days, which can be attributed to increased optimism among investors. The ETFs currently control approximately 4.7 per cent of the Ethereum in circulation, with aggregate inflows totalling nearly $9.7 billion.

This outburst highlights the popularity of the Ethereum platform as a foundation for institutional investment, owing to its potential to utilise smart contracts, as well as continuous network upgrades. A favourable regulatory environment is cited by analysts as a catalyst, positioning Ethereum as a leader in the altcoin market.

Bitcoin ETFs Rebound with Strong Inflows

Bitcoin spot ETFs were also resilient with an inflow of $178.9 million on the same day, and this was the fourth consecutive day that it had recorded a positive streak of $567.35 million every week.

This comes after a turbulent month in which last week the 1.17 billion outflows reversed a four-month inflow streak that had raised almost 20 billion since April. Bitcoin ETFs have died, but despite this, they have accumulated over $50 billion in cumulative inflows since their January 2024 launch.

As the price of Bitcoin stabilised at above $ 110,000, investment vehicles such as Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) and Ark 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (ARKB) led the inflows, indicating that investors are regaining confidence despite macroeconomic forces such as the expectation of a reduction in interest rates.

Institutional Demand Drives Crypto Adoption

The aggregate inflows of Ethereum and Bitcoin ETFs, amounting to $ 218 million on August 28, are representative of institutionalisation, in a general sense. The amount of global crypto exchange-traded products (ETPs) attracted recently amounts to $3.75 billion, with Ethereum products accounting for the most significant portion at $2.9 billion. On-chain data shows Ethereum bridge inflows of $20 million and new supply of stablecoins of $200 million which is strong liquidity.

Significant funds, such as BlackRock, which manage over $87B of Bitcoin and $27.7B of Ethereum, are transforming the cryptocurrency landscape. An important shift of a large-scale investor from Bitcoin to the Ethereum network has increased speculation that Ethereum is approaching 5,000 with less supply pressure.

Market Momentum and Expert Analysis

Bloomberg analyst Eric Balchunas and others have reported unprecedented volumes of trading, with Ethereum ETFs registering $17 billion in one week, which can be called ETFsANITY.

Other altcoin ETFs, including Solana (176.5 million) and XRP (125.9 million), experienced large inflows, signalling a possible altcoin run. Nevertheless, there are still some problems, and funds with higher fees, such as Grayscale ETHE, have experienced negative cumulative flows despite holding assets of more than $3.13 billion.

Future Outlook for Crypto ETFs

By August 29, 2025, long-term ETF inflows are an indicator of a maturing crypto market, with Ethereum accounting for 3.58% of the market through ETFs, demonstrating its widening dominance. Further inflows might bring Ethereum to new heights, particularly when the regulatory environment is favourable.

On-chain measures and ETF flows are the two key metrics that investors should track, as they tend to predict the future movements of the market. As billions flow into Wall Street and are invested in Ethereum and Bitcoin ETFs, the market becomes solidly on course to set potential growth records, becoming one of the most significant drivers of mainstream crypto adoption.