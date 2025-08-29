Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse XRP Tattoo

The commitment to XRP as a symbol of leadership style by Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse has recently stirred the cryptocurrency world, highlighted by the bold tattoo on his upper arm. Garlinghouse made the audacious claim of 1,000% support for XRP on August 29, 2025, alongside a fresh focus on his 2023 tattoo, which has been a topic of buzz among investors and XRP supporters.

The tattoo bears the XRP logo, references to planetary motifs, and the fateful date of July 13, 2023, honouring a groundbreaking court case against the SEC. With Ripple moving toward innovation and out of litigation, what is in store for the future of XRP, and why is it topping the headlines?

The Tattoo That Turned Heads

His XRP-themed tattoo was debuted by Garlinghouse in September 2023, at Ripple’s so-called Proper Party in New York City, heralding a legal victory when the secondary sales of XRP were deemed not to be securities by Judge Analisa Torres.

Inked on his right arm, the tattoo consists of the XRP logo, the date 07-13-2023, and an ellipse representing a solar eclipse, which is seen by XRP fanboy and lawyer Jeremy Hogan as a reference to an October 2023 solar eclipse.

The gesture, first posted on X and receiving 300,000 impressions, resurfaced in June 2025 when crypto influencer Digital Asset Investor emphasised its meaning, saying that a Harvard MBA like Garlinghouse getting inked after 50 is an indication of rock-solid confidence. The terse response given by Garlinghouse, 1,000 per cent, sent the XRP Army surging and spurred the notion of a giant price jump.

Legal Battle Nears End: A Turning Point for XRP

The resurgence of interest in the Garlinghouse tattoo is paralleled by the upcoming conclusion of Ripple’s legal struggle against the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which has lasted several years.

Starting in December 2020, the action was brought, accusing Ripple of violating securities laws by selling XRP worth $1.3 billion. Although the ruling on retail sales was cleared in 2023, institutional sales were classified as securities, leading to a penalty of $125 million, which was subsequently reduced to $ 50 million.

Ripple dismissed its cross-appeal in June 2025, and the SEC is likely to follow suit, which would effectively end the case. Garlinghouse stressed that this change of course will be final in one of his statements: “We are drawing a line in the sand, and we are starting to build the Internet of Value. This decision has eliminated possible regulatory ambiguity, enhancing the prospects of XRP in the market.

XRP’s Market Momentum and Technical Upgrades

XRP is valued at $2.19 as of August 29, 2025, with a slight increase in price due to a 0.5% decline over the past 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is ranked number four in terms of market capitalisation of 128.93 billion, and the 24-hour trading volume is 1.39 billion.

A sevenfold increase in daily active addresses and spiking transaction volumes was observed in June 2025, indicating healthy network usage. The launch of XRP Ledger version 2.5.0 has only made it stronger, with new functionalities such as the XLS-85 amendment, which enables third parties to hold tokens in escrow, and XLS-56, which allows for the execution of wrapper transactions, making it competitive with Ethereum and Solana.

Analysts predict a 95 per cent likelihood of a U.S.-certified XRP ETF, following Canada’s authorisation of three ETFs, which may catalyse institutional penetration and liquidity.

Community and Market Reactions

One such tattoo is the tattoo of Garlinghouse, which the XRP community has latched onto as the symbol of strength after years of legal battles. Influencer Alex Cobb took the 1,000% proclamation as verification of a possible 1,000% price increase, predicting XRP to 24 dollars, which matched the predictions of veteran investor Davinci Jeremie.

This would give XRP a market value of $1.4 trillion, which is greater than that of large organisations such as Tesla. Cautionary storeys persist, though–Mike Novogratz, Galaxy Digital CEO, planned to mark his Luna tattoo in 2022, when that token was still alive, reminding investors of the instability of crypto.

Nevertheless, Garlinghouse’s action can be viewed as a calculated decision, supported by the fact that Ripple also shifted its strategy to focus on the development of dApps and international payments.

What’s Next for XRP and Investors?

The tattoo of Garlinghouse and the vocal dedication serve to emphasise the transition of Ripple as a legal defence to the development of the ecosystem. The company’s vision, the Internet of Value, is taking off, with projects such as the RLUSD stablecoin and collaborations with fintech companies.

Investors should monitor ETF developments and additional XRPL enhancements, which will trigger price increases. Fowler, however, regulatory risk and market volatility are also issues. With XRP at a solid level, around 2.19, the pledged commitment of Garlinghouse made it clear to the CEO of Ripple that XRP is personal and the future is bright.