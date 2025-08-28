From exits in mobility to fresh bets in healthcare and circular economy, the Miami-based investment firm capped off an unusually active August with transactions that highlight its ability to work across strategies and geographies.

H.I.G. Capital, which manages $70 billion in assets, used the month to both harvest gains and plant new seeds. In Europe, the firm divested Spanish mobility operator EYSA Group, acquired Finnish waste management leader Fluo Group, and agreed to take majority control of Avanta Salud Integral, a Spanish occupational health and safety platform. At the same time, it launched a secondaries platform through strategic Morgan Stanley hires and closed its largest-ever middle market lending vehicle.

Infrastructure Value Creation

The firm’s infrastructure arm delivered a headline exit with the sale of EYSA Group to Tikehau Investment Management. Acquired in May 2022 as a domestic parking operator, EYSA was transformed into a global smart mobility provider under H.I.G.’s ownership.

The company more than doubled EBITDA during that period and expanded abroad through five acquisitions. Today EYSA manages about 330,000 parking spaces across more than 270 contracts in 30+ countries, with offerings spanning tolling, traffic management, and low-emission zones.

“H.I.G. has been instrumental in positioning EYSA as a market leader,” said Javier Delgado, the company’s chief executive, praising the backing that enabled international expansion and the move into more automated, sustainable mobility solutions.

Andrew Liau, Head of Europe Infrastructure at H.I.G., echoed that view: “The EYSA team has done an outstanding job transforming the company from a single-market operator to a global platform and leader in the sustainable mobility solutions space.”

Expanding in the Circular Economy

On the acquisition front, H.I.G. Infrastructure bought a controlling stake in Finland’s Fluo Group, a regional waste management and recycling platform. Fluo operates across the entire value chain—from collection and sorting to treatment and production of recycled plastics and lubricants—and serves more than 3,000 businesses and 35,000 households through long-standing public-private partnerships.

“This investment marks a significant milestone in Fluo’s journey to develop circular economy solutions,” said CEO Petri Aaltonen, who pointed to H.I.G.’s resources as key to scaling further.

For H.I.G., the attraction lies in the Nordic region’s regulatory drive toward sustainability. The firm intends to help Fluo broaden into new waste streams and pursue consolidation opportunities in a fragmented market.

Building a Healthcare Platform in Spain

H.I.G. also signed a definitive agreement to acquire majority control of Valencia-based Avanta Salud Integral, one of Spain’s largest occupational health and safety providers. The company runs more than 250 medical centers and mobile units, serving over 100,000 corporate clients and more than a million employees.

Its services include mandatory health surveillance and risk engineering under EU workplace law, as well as elective offerings such as mental health programs and absenteeism management. Together, they create a mix of defensive, regulated demand and expanding discretionary opportunities.

“We are incredibly proud of what we have built at Avanta, a family of almost 2,500 outstanding professionals, trusted by thousands of businesses to keep their employees safe, healthy, and supported,” said founder and president Josep Pla, who will reinvest alongside H.I.G. while maintaining leadership.

Rohin Jain, Managing Director at H.I.G. Capital Middle Market Europe, called Avanta “mission-critical,” adding: “The business improves the health and productivity of over a million workers. We are thrilled to partner with the management team to broaden Avanta’s regional coverage and elective service capabilities.”

Platform Enhancements Beyond Europe

The European transactions were matched by firm-wide milestones. In August, H.I.G. closed its $5.9 billion WhiteHorse Middle Market Lending Fund IV and unveiled its GP Solutions platform, led by Dan Wieder and supported by fellow veterans Yash Gupta, Austin Gerber, and Joe Holleran—all recruited from Morgan Stanley’s secondaries group.

The firm also bolstered its Small-Cap & Growth division with the addition of Harrison B. Davis as Managing Director, bringing more than 15 years of experience to a 40-person team focused on the lower middle market.

Founded in 1993, H.I.G. Capital has grown into a global platform with 19 offices across North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia. It has invested in more than 400 companies to date, with current portfolio holdings generating over $53 billion in combined revenues.

For a firm that built its reputation on opportunism in the middle market, August served as a reminder of its broader ambitions. Whether through exits that crystallize value, acquisitions that build new platforms, or funds that extend its lending reach, H.I.G. is demonstrating that multi-strategy investing remains at the core of its growth story.