The 5th International Conference on Computing and Communication Networks (ICCCNet-2025) successfully concluded at Manchester Metropolitan University, Manchester, United Kingdom, after three days of intensive academic exchange from August 1-3, 2025. The conference established itself as a premier international forum for advancing computing and communication network technologies.

Global Platform for Scientific Excellence

ICCCNet-2025 was organised with the strategic objective of uniting scientists, professors, research scholars, students, and industrial experts from across the globe in the specialised field of Computing and Communication Networks. The conference created a collaborative environment where diverse perspectives and cutting-edge research converged to address contemporary technological challenges.

The primary mission of ICCCNet-2025 centered on promoting the exchange of innovative scientific information between researchers, developers, engineers, students, and practitioners. This knowledge-sharing platform facilitated meaningful discussions that bridged theoretical research with practical applications.

Transforming Research into Real-World Solutions

A key distinguishing feature of ICCCNet-2025 was its commitment to promoting the transformation of fundamental research into institutional and industrialised research frameworks. The conference emphasised converting applied exploration into real-time applications that can benefit society and industry.

“ICCCNet-2025 has demonstrated the power of bringing together diverse expertise under one roof,” noted conference organisers. “The quality of presentations and the depth of discussions reflect the conference’s success in fostering innovation and collaboration.”

The three-day program featured comprehensive sessions covering emerging trends in artificial intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, cybersecurity, sustainable computing, smart city technologies, and healthcare informatics. Participants engaged in rigorous peer review processes, technical presentations, and collaborative workshops.

The conference organisers were proud to announce the ICCCNet-2025 Best Paper Awards, recognising truly exceptional research across various technology domains. These awards honour papers that demonstrate technical merit, originality, and a significant potential impact on their respective fields, reflecting the conference’s core mission to promote groundbreaking innovation. The selection process was a rigorous peer-review and evaluation by a dedicated awards committee, ensuring that only the most outstanding contributions were recognized.

ICCCNet-2025 Best Paper Awards Across Key Technology Domains

In the Advances in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning track, Mahima Bansod, Sarbani Paul, and Jatinder Singh were recognised for their paper “Reinforcement Learning for Optimal Customer Engagement Timing in B2B SaaS,” which demonstrates sophisticated AI applications in business optimisation.

Imran Khan, Deepak Dasaratha Rao, Mallesh Deshapaga, and Amit Taneja received honors for “Hierarchical AI Agents with LLM-Driven Strategic Planning for Energy-Efficient Traffic Optimization in Smart City IoT Networks” showcasing advanced AI integration in urban infrastructure systems.

In the Emerging Trends in Data Analytics track, ArunKumar Yadava, Rajender Chilukala, Mohammed Shahadat Hosen, and Aryender Tyagi were awarded for their “Quantitative Analysis of Carbon Pricing Impact on Corporate Finance and Investment Planning” providing quantitative insights into sustainable finance mechanisms.

Balaji Krishnan’s work on “AI-Enabled Design for Personalised Financial Management Advisory: Design & Early-Stage Evaluation for Intelligent Financial Devices” was acknowledged for advancing personalised financial technology solutions.

In the Security and Privacy track, Amandeep Singh Arora, Uttam Kotadiya, and Thulasiram Yachamaneni received recognition for “Federated Learning for Cross-Bank Credit Card Fraud Detection Without Data Sharing” addressing critical security challenges in financial services while maintaining data privacy.

In the Cyber Physical Systems track, Prathap Raghavan, Rajesh Sura, Amit Taneja, and Ankur Tiwari were honoured for “Federated Learning for Privacy-Preserving Multi-Agent Systems in IoT-Based Healthcare, Guided by Explainable LLMs” which tackles privacy preservation in healthcare technology applications through innovative federated learning approaches.

Prestigious Publication Opportunities

All accepted papers from ICCCNet-2025 will receive publication in the esteemed Springer Lecture Notes in Networks and Systems (LNNS) series, ensuring global visibility through indexing in Scopus, Ei Compendex, Web of Science, and other internationally recognised databases. This publication partnership guarantees that the research findings will reach a worldwide academic and industrial audience.

Additionally, selected exceptional papers will receive invitations for submission to high-impact Scopus and Science Citation Index Expanded (SCIE) indexed journals, providing authors with opportunities for enhanced research dissemination and academic recognition.

Building Bridges Between Academia and Industry

ICCCNet-2025 successfully fulfilled its mandate of creating meaningful connections between academic research institutions and industrial practitioners. The conference facilitated networking opportunities that are expected to generate long-term collaborative partnerships and joint research initiatives.

The event attracted participants from multiple countries, representing universities, research institutions, technology companies, and government organisations. This international participation enriched the conference’s global perspective on computing and communication network challenges and solutions.

The conference’s emphasis on practical applications ensures that the research presented will contribute to solving real-world problems in areas including smart cities, healthcare technology, financial systems, and sustainable computing solutions.

For more information on the awardees and the conference, visit the official website: https://icccn.co.uk/About