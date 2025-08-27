By August 27, 2025, https://ripple.com/prices/XRP is in the news due to a recent price explosion and rumours about how co-founder Chris Larsen feels about the future of the cryptocurrency. Trading at an average price of around 3.17, XRP has risen more than 40 per cent so far in 2023, due in large part to the conclusion of the Ripple and the SEC lawsuit and increased institutional interest.

Although Larsen claimed that XRP would cost $1,000, his claims remain premature, and there is more to the story, according to the latest price predictions. This is an updated analysis of the XRP coin’s cost through 2025, including the impact of Larsen, and the reasons why this crypto asset is thriving in search trends.

The 1,000 Rumour: What Did Chris Larsen Say?

Viral posts of X have asserted that Ripple co-founder Chris Larsen stated that XRP is going to trade at $ 1,000 when it takes over 10 per cent of the payment volume of SWIFT. This is an audacious claim that has been propagated around crypto circles, fueling search and speculative interest. Inquiries by CryptoTimes and Disrupt Africa have found no official documentation to support the claim that Larsen stated this.

Instead, Larsen has consistently promoted Ripple and its objective to overhaul the existing cross-border payment system, offering XRP as a cost-effective and faster alternative to SWIFT. Whereas the CEO of Ripple previously said that XRP would be able to gain a market share of 14 per cent of Swift, no potential price, such as 1000 dollars, has been tested by Larsen.

The popularity is explained by obscure rumours of Ripple-SWIFT cooperation, which are also a source of hope. XRP can take on the role of a global financial bridge, anticipates Larsen, thus the search request Chris Larsen Ripple XRP price prediction also resonates in the sphere of Google search.

XRP Price Forecast in 2025

The positivity promoters are the regulatory certainty and the widening of the Ripple ecosystem, which will positively impact XRP in 2025. When the SEC dismissed its case against Ripple upon a request on August 7, 2025, the overhang of uncertainty was lifted, and XRP rose to $2.97 by the middle of the same month.

Analysts polled by Techopedia estimate that the lowest price XRP may trade at in 2022 will be within the range of $3.10 to $5.81; however, the upper end of the range may reach up to $8.60 after it adopts mainstream use by institutions through 2026. CoinPedia predicts that XRP will soar to the $5.81 mark due to developments in RippleNet with the On-Demand Liquidity (ODL) service and collaborations with over 300 financial institutions.

The bearish analysis, such as the one provided by Changelly ($2.05 / Shiba), is contingent upon global economic turmoil or the introduction of more stablecoins. The introduction of Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin in Japan through SBI in 2026 could also increase the usability of XRP, as prices could jump by 20% assuming cross-border traffic rises twice as much. An 80 per cent likelihood of approval by October 2025 would provide another upside impetus for XRP to between four and five dollars.

Adversities and Economic Rhythms

-Nevertheless, there are obstacles to XRP. Other reports about The Coin Republic mentioned a decrease in price by 18 per cent, recently, after reaching a high of $3.65, and it is possible some of this must have been profit-taking, because Larsen transferred close to 106 million XRP (equivalent to $344 million) to exchanges since early 2025.

The shift and the lag in sealing the SEC settlement have led to momentary market fluctuation. Competition from stablecoins such as USDC and blockchain projects like those by SWIFT may also put a ceiling on XRP’s growth unless Ripple can increase its market share.

Why XRP and Larsen Are Trending

XRP will continue to appear in Google Trends due to the buzz surrounding its prediction of a $1,000 price by Larsen, combined with its practical value as demonstrated in the real world. The partnerships by Ripple, the growth of the RLUSD, and the chances of ETFs augment search terms, whereas tweets by such accounts as @Xaif_Crypto that anticipate a short-term range of 7-8 dollars further trigger the hype.

On the investor side, the future of XRP in 2025 depends on its adoption, regulatory status, and market sentiment. There is more to come to XRP than a likely price target of a thousand dollars in the future, but as the company gains momentum, one can be optimistic.