Mantle’s MNT Hits $1.10 with 8.71% Rally Fueled by DeFi and UR Launch Buzz

The native token of Mt. MNT has a price that has risen by 8.71 percent in the last 24 hours and is currently pegged at US$1.10 with a market capitalization of US$3.72 billion, making it the 34th largest cryptocurrency. The rally is fuelled by substantial network expansion, wherein trading volume stood at 0.455.94 million, which is an increase of 5.4 percent. On X, people are very enthusiastic, and the posts are doing well due to Mantle, their progress in decentralized finance, and the upcoming launch of the neobank UR.

Ecosystem Growth Drives the Momentum

This price rise is accompanied by the enormous progress within the Mantle ecosystem and most importantly the upcoming conclusion of the beta version of UR a blockchain-enabled neobank which is set to launch in Q3 2025. The possibility of multi-currency accounts and Mastercard debit cards proposed by UR has created optimism among investors, and Mantle stands out as a liaison between traditional finance and DeFi. The overall value locked in the network has reached a mark of $378.86 million, showing the increasing popularity of the network in layer-2.

Surge of Stablecoin and Institutional Confidence

The market capitalization of Mantle stablecoin has reached the mark of 653.51 million which is an increase of 22.85 over the previous week, indicating a high level of inflows of liquidity. The deposit of 101,867 ETH, worth $388 million, into the Strategic ETH Reserve further increases investor confidence. X posts point out that the number of active addresses per day on Mantle has increased 20x in the last month, indicating increased user activity and network traffic.

The Technicals are Bullish

Technical reading shows we have a bullish engulfing pattern on the 7-day chart of MNT, indicating a steady price increase. The resistance at $0.85 has been breached, and the token is currently being tested at $1.10. Analysts are observing a possible migration to the $1.30 mark. An overbought situation at RSI level 75.61 warns of a potential temporary retracement. Yet, the MACD continues to show a golden cross to suggest that Mantle is still bearish in terms of price action.

DeFi and RWA Narratives Amplify Interest

Mantle has attracted significant attention for its focus on tokenizing real-world assets and integrating with DeFi. The DeFi protocol of the ecosystem, Pendle, re-joined the top 10 of the TVL rankings on the DeFiLlama website, which is almost close to all new records. When combined with the fact that Bybit has announced synergy with Mantle Network 2.0, this will create additional appeal to the platform, stoking both retail and institutional interest in the long-term potential of MNT.

Possible Problems and Price Objectives

Nevertheless, with so much bullishness around, confident analysts are cautious as they predict a potential correction of MNT based on the rising wedge pattern on the daily chart. In case a bearish momentum is formed, the pricing may test levels at 0.9290 and 0.8540. Nevertheless, a rally over the resistance level of $1.1050 would move MNT to $1.21 and possibly as high as $1.30. The outlook on the long term is favorable as predictions indicate that MNT may hit the mark of 2.31 by the end of the year.

Mantle Strategic Positioning

The circulating supply of 3.36 billion MNT and a total supply of 6.21 billion are similar to the fully diluted assessments of Mantle in 6.87 billion. The network is experiencing growing adoption, with 24,760 holders and an acceptable liquidity of 12.24 percent of the volume-to-market-cap ratio. Being a layer-2 protocol on Ethereum and specializing in a banking-centric infrastructure, Mantle is a significant part of the crypto market today.

MNT Perspectives

Experts are optimistic about the future of Mantle, and analysts disagree on whether to expect it to reach a price between 0.9835 and 1.37 dollars by August 2025. This increases the long-term prospects of the network as it has sustained new users with 130,000 daily active users of the network and its strategic ETH treasury. Since Mantle is recreating the connection between DeFi and conventional finance, MNT will sustain its positive trend with a new high as a possible objective in 2025.