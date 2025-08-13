Bittensor TAO Skyrockets with 9.73% Surge as AI Crypto Sector Gains Traction

Today, the native token of the blockchain, Bittensor, TAO, has gained significant attention in the cryptocurrency market and is currently trading at $396.97. This denotes a healthy nine point seventy three percent growth in the last twenty-four hours due to new excitement by investors. The coin has a market cap of up to 3.8 billion, and thus the coin has become the thirty-third biggest coin in crypto rankings as a result of its increased prominence in the realm of decentralized AI. The volume of trading has seen an increase in activity to a phenomenal level of 188 million dollars.

The rally is in line with the general bullish sentiments in the cryptocurrencies related to AI, as Bittensor establishes itself as one of the leaders in the decentralized machine learning networks. Technical analysts indicate the presence of technical patterns indicating its potential to increase by a considerable margin, with individual analysts estimating near-term prices of three thousand dollars.

Such bullish tone is based on the historical price movements, such as the W pattern identified earlier, that sent TAO to new heights after remaining at the lower positions. The momentum is also supported by the institutional interest, where larger players are aware of the innovative framework presented by Bittensor.

Causes of Why the Price is Increasing Today

Among the reasons that TAO has grown is the fact that Safello has recently introduced a token-backed exchange-traded product in Europe, which was announced yesterday. The ETP provides non-crypto-native investors with a tax-preferential means of gaining exposure to the asset class, offering the added benefit of entering tax-advantaged accounts without triggering capital gains tax, which could help further expand the investor base. The alliance of Grayscale, together with FTSE Russell, to introduce the Artificial Intelligence Crypto Sector index with additional visibility of Bittensor and other pioneers in decentralized artificial intelligence platforms, also enhances its credibility and increases the capital inflows.

In addition, TaoFi has been releasing a first-of-its-kind token bridge between Bittensor and Base, an Ethereum Layer Two solution. This integration enables stablecoins like USDC to transfer seamlessly across multiple chains into the Bittensors ecosystem in a single transaction. With this ability, users can now easily exchange to native subnet tokens, making it more easily liquid and integrating further with the decentralized finance space that analysts predict will result in further adoption and increasing values of TAO holders.

People draw comparisons between current trends and historical bull runs, such as Cardano, which saw its coin price soar by up to 2000 percent in 2021. Traders believe TAO could reach a price of $ 3600 and its market cap could exceed $27 billion. This perception is reinforced by the Bittensor decentralized model, which offers a scalable solution to the soaring energy needs of AI, predicted to reach fifty Gigawatts by 2030 in the US, thereby providing alternatives to centralized systems.

New Market Trends

Outside of price movement, significant investments into Bittensor have belonged to Oblong, mobilizing eight million dollars of TAO tokens to take advantage of decentralized AI prospects. This is the first company listed on Nasdaq to take such a leap in mainstream adoption. TAO Synergies is now the largest public holder in the world in terms of tokens purchased and held, and currently consists of 42,111 tokens and is interested in developments in the AI sector.

With a block reward of 9.38 million TAO, the total supply of the network is 9.59 million TAO with a maximum cap of 21 million, as in the case of Bitcoin. Circulating supply equals total supply, 9.59 million, making it transparent. The fully diluted valuation is as much as 8.33 billion, the ratio of volume to market cap at 4.96% reflects good trading to size.

Yet, podcasts and even analyst interviews are rife with talk over Bittensor being even greater in its impact than Bitcoin, and how it will democratize AI. Recent episodes explore the potential for TAO to become a foundation of future intelligence markets, focusing on its proof of intelligence mechanism that compensates meaningful contributions to machine learning groups.

Projections of Bittensor

In the future, prices in August 2025 are somewhat uncertain yet stay bullish, with some websites projecting the average value of about $384 and others being more optimistic to reflect highs of up to $779. Analysts at DigitalCoinPrice suggest that the price will not exceed $927 by the end of the year, given the ongoing integration of AI into the network and its expansions.

The unlocked market cap of Bittensor at $4.07 billion, with a 21.9 percent gain in volume, reflects consistent interest. Since the protocol enables shared AI training with a trustless setup, it will likely play a role in the global trend toward decentralized technology, and it is expected to become one of the leaders in the crypto sphere.

To conclude, the rally that was experienced today reflects the impulse of Bittensor, with the conjunction of technical capabilities, institutional sponsorship, and innovative bridges. The TAO could potentially be an interesting investment opportunity in the future of AI since experts estimate massive growth in decentralized intelligence markets.