With the advancements in technology in recent years, casino gaming has developed in many ways. One of the most significant leaps in casino gaming has been the inclusion of live dealer casino games on digital platforms.

This format combines elements of the traditional table games played at land-based casino venues with real-time video streaming to your chosen device. Live dealer games offer a format that blends classic gameplay with technological advancements, hence why they remain a popular option for players with different preferences today.

At the same time, online Slots has evolved rapidly, with shifts in popular online slot games over recent years, including the rise of branded titles, increased gamification, and the integration of progressive jackpots and bonus buy features. These developments reflect broader trends in player engagement and technological innovation across the iGaming industry.

In this article, we take a closer look at live dealer games and explain all there is to know, including what they are, how they work, and what common games you might find on regulated casino platforms.

How live dealer games work

Live dealer casino games are hosted by real-life professional dealers from dedicated studios or, in some cases, real land-based casino floors. The games are streamed directly to your device using high-quality cameras, so you can follow and partake in the games from your chosen device, if you have a reliable internet connection.

Where online casino games are software-based, driven by random number generators (RNGs), live dealer games involve a human dealer managing the game. This can include dealing the cards in Baccarat or spinning the wheel in Roulette, for example.

All outcomes are determined by real-world actions, and the variety of camera angles and advanced streaming technology allow you to have full transparency of every aspect of the game, so you know results are fair and unbiased.

You interact with the game through a digital interface – since you’re not physically sitting at the table – and this includes things like placing bets or making decisions for card games. Once you make the action on your screen, the dealer sees this via a monitor and responds accordingly. Many platforms today also include a live chat function, where you can communicate directly with the dealer during gameplay to ask any questions.

Popular types of live dealer games

You can often find a variety of live dealer games offered by regulated online casino providers. These tend to cover a wide range of traditional casino games, including titles such as:

Live Blackjack : This version follows standard Blackjack rules, where you need to beat the dealer with a hand total closer to 21, without going over.

Live Roulette : In live Roulette, the dealer spins a real wheel and releases a ball onto it. Your aim is to predict where the ball will land, with a range of different betting options.

Live Baccarat : Baccarat games are often played at a faster pace, and you simply need to bet on which hand will get closer to the value of nine – the player, banker, or a tie.

Live Poker : These include game variations such as Casino Hold’em and Three Card Poker. They follow fixed rules and pit you against the dealer rather than other players.

Features and technology

Live dealer platforms rely on multiple layers of technology to keep them running smoothly. A key aspect of this is optical character recognition (OCR), which translates the physical movements in the game – such as card dealings and wheel movements – into digital data.

This ensures your interface is automatically updated in real time based on the dealer’s actions, so you have fair and transparent outcomes from gameplay.

On top of that, many live dealer games also include:

Multi-angle camera views

Adjustable video quality

Statistics and game history

Customisable tables and languages

Licensing and regulation

As with any online casino games, live dealer games must abide by the stringent rules and standards of gaming authorities.

Reputable live dealer casinos will meet compliance for regulated authorities such as the UK Gambling Commission, Malta Gaming Authority, or Gibraltar Regulatory Authority, for example. These licences verify that the live dealer games provide fairness, safety, and operational standards with each title.

If you have any questions surrounding live dealer games, you can always contact your chosen online casino provider to learn more.