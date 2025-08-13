New concepts emerge all the time, and little by little, they become part of people’s everyday vocabulary, just like the word “start-up.”

This is a new or emerging company focused on innovation and technology to design a business model capable of growth and, at the same time, disruptive. Technological advancement, and with it, information, is what allows these companies to grow rapidly in their startup phase at fairly low costs.

This type of business goes beyond entrepreneurship itself, as what characterizes it is that it seeks to transform the business fabric.

Main characteristics of a start up

This type of entrepreneurship has been able to adapt to the needs of a new generation who, apparently, don’t do well with waiting. On the contrary, they prefer everything immediately, simply, and without any bureaucracy.

Innovation : This is the key. The foundation of this is having an original idea that offers disruptive solutions to everyday problems, or even the possibility of exploring different and new options with concepts that differentiate it from other offerings on the market; Technology: Start-ups rely heavily on information and communication technologies to maximise their reach and presence, as well as to manage their operations. Scalability : A startup’s growth potential is immense. For this reason, one of its key strengths is that it can quickly increase production and sales without negatively impacting costs; Youth : This is generally an environment where youth and modernity are combined, which makes it easier to use technology and incorporate new tools; Reduced costs : A startup is born with the premise of low production costs in order to grow more quickly and, thus, increase profits.

Sometimes, it starts with a small staff and in offices shared with other companies.

Some of the most popular startups

Today, there are many examples of companies of this type that have managed to become large local and international companies.

Spotahome : This is a virtual platform specializing in renting different types of accommodation for medium- to long-term stays.

Spotahome offers a completely digital experience and showcases properties through high-quality photographs and videos, floor plans, and detailed features of each property. A traditional visit is not required; Stripe : In this case, it’s a platform that offers payment services and is recognized for its features capable of meeting the needs of each user. In this case, a company needed to pay drivers frequently, and with this startup, it created Express Pay so they could do so within hours of completing a trip; Canva : This Australian company, founded more than a decade ago, has undoubtedly revolutionized the world of graphic design by offering a free and easy-to-use online platform.

Its goal is to democratize graphic design, allowing anyone to create their own designs, even without prior knowledge, thus unleashing creativity; Revolut : Founded in 2015, this company seeks to make it easier for users to have a free local bank account anywhere in the world. This idea came about when one of its founders noticed the high fees charged when converting currencies whenever he traveled; Cabify : This company occupies the mobility and transportation category. It was created in response to user needs for more efficient and sustainable mobility in large cities.

The app connects customers with drivers of vehicles that offer a comfortable and safe service; Glovo : This logistics and delivery startup was created with the idea of transporting whatever you want, whenever you want, to any location. It’s managed through a platform where users connect with those in charge of delivering orders.

It’s not just limited to food delivery; nowadays, transportation can be applied to everything.

The market is constantly changing, and only those companies with innovative ideas stand out from the rest. While it’s true that new businesses are constantly emerging, reality shows that innovation and technological solutions that aim to transform traditional markets or create new ones are prioritized by an entire generation of users seeking convenience, flexibility, reliability, and speed.