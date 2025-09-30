Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Holds Ground at $560 Amid ETF Filings and Altcoin Rally on September 30, 2025

With the crypto market on the cusp of a more widespread altcoin revival, Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is showing strength, with the currency trading at $560.56 at an uptick of 0.92 per cent in the past 24 hours.

As Bitcoin dominance fell under 57%, BCH remains stable due to a 70% gain in the last 180 days, which makes it one of the top performers of Layer 1 assets. It has seen an increase in trading volume of 374.38 million in a sign of increased interest as investors shift to forks that are undervalued, such as the BCH, before they might experience regulatory tailwinds.

Bitcoin Cash, born in 2017 from the Bitcoin hard fork of the blockchain under the premise of more scalable peer-to-peer payments, is still developing, with a focus on larger block sizes and faster, cheaper transactions.

The current price movement, following a weekly low of $539.30, is in line with the bullish technical indicators and new ETF formulations, generating a breakout in the market to reach $ 600 by October. Analysts point to BCH as having the potential to eat into the market share of remittances and DeFi, given that there is pressure on the core network used by Bitcoin to scale internationally.

Price Analysis: Testing Bullish Undercurrents Resistance

The story of the Bitcoin Cash chart can be concluded as a consolidation (turned into conviction). However, following a decline of $550.99 in the previous day, BCH has recovered to its present position of 560.56, which is a 1.12 per cent increase per day, compared to a 0.5 per cent increase in the global market. The past month witnessed a volatility of 4.23 and 53 per cent green days, indicating a maturing asset which is about to take the next leg up.

The most vital signs are:

RSI at 34.91: The fact that it is hovering at the 34.91 point suggests that it is in neutral territory after declining in the oversold status, hence the buyers are entering without overextending.

Moving Averages: The short-term 50-day SMA is declining; however, it is being backed by a 200-day SMA that has been increasing since August 30, which indicates the power of the long term.

Support/Resistance Zones: Anywhere above 524, and we eye to turn 620-640 into support to be able to run to 689.

This trend reflects the historical trends of BCH with improvements such as a block size of 8MB, boosting throughput to eight times that of Bitcoin. With Fed rate cut bets growing, BCH with its low fees (usually less than 0.01) is an excellent candidate to be used on a daily basis, as opposed to the Bitcoin store-of-value story.

ETF Filings Fan Institutional Hopes

One of the key catalysts in the current context is the result of the September SEC applications for a Bitcoin Cash ETF, where large asset managers are seeking to gain spot exposure.

This action, following the success of the 2024 Bitcoin ETF, has the potential to attract billions of institutional capital to BCH, proving that it is a valid institutional investment option and scalable. The initial market response was down 2 per cent intraday in the first part of Tuesday, which was followed by an upswing, as traders processed the repercussions of the filings.

The ETF push is consistent with the larger regulatory changes under new SEC leadership, which focus on dialogue rather than enforcement. Analysts anticipate a premium on BCH 20-30 times higher than XRP did after its clarity announcement, in case it gets greenlighted in Q4.

Combined with the August news of the legacy blockchain migrations by Tether (retiring USDT on SLP in BCH by September 1), these moves highlight the shift of BCH to more modern infrastructure, which allows it to allocate resources towards EVM-compatible upgrades.

Network Improvements and Adoption Attainment

The technical advantage is continued by Bitcoin Cash. The 8MB block capacity supports up to 100 TPS, which is way more than what Bitcoin can support at 7 TPS; it suits micropayments and emerging markets. Other more recent integrations, such as cross-chain bridges to Ethereum, have increased DeFi TVL by 15% month-over-month, with protocols like CashTokens making it possible to represent NFTs and smart contracts without relying on layer 2.

Key adoption highlights:

Remittance Dominance: BCH collaborations with services operating in Latin America and Africa have facilitated more than $500 million in the third quarter by using the speed of BCH to make inter-country transfers.

Merchant Growth: More than 1,000 new merchants began accepting BCH payments in September due to features such as the expanded support of BitPay.

More than 1,000 new merchants began accepting BCH payments in September due to features such as the expanded support of BitPay. Developer one: GitHub activity increases by 25% YTD, and it enhances privacy through CashFusion, which can place BCH in the same category as other privacy coins, like Monero.

These moves are opposite to the BCH as a dinosaur coin story, where its fixed supply of 21 million coins reflects the scarcity of Bitcoin coins, but with utility in mind. With the altcoin season heating up (index at 74), the underperformance of BCH compared to Solana (up 150% YTD) may revert, analysts say.

Passion and Troubles: Hope Bounded with Changeability

There is social buzz on social platforms such as X that is positive, as traders hype the potential of BCH as digital gold to make payments. It touts its 56.38% annual return, which is better than most alts, and ETF filings as being a game-changer. However, there is a sense of caution: Tether SLP wind-down is more likely to cause short-term liquidity crunches, but the redemptions can be made until the end of the year.

Challenges ahead:

Competition: BCH is endangered by faster chains such as Solana, but has a high degree of decentralisation (9.2/10), which purists are impressed by.

Macro Risks: According to the models, a Bitcoin pullback which drops below $95,000 would push BCH to 500.

Regulatory Uncertainty: ETF filings are not the only activity going on, as regulations of stablecoins may affect the on-ramp.

The on-chain data puts the fears into perspective: Active addresses in September increased by 12 per cent, and the hash rate reached an all-time high, which guarantees the security. The sentiment in the community, according to polls, stands at 68% bullish in Q4.

Outlook: $575 by Year-End, $1,000 in Sight?

Bitcoin Cash has an optimistic forecast in 2025. In the short term, models project 562.94 at the end of September, up to 565.30 in October–a monthly ROI of 0.42%. Consentium is projected to rise to $575.86 at the end of the year, and the upside case is $701 during altseason mania.

Longer-term:

2026: average cost of 604.65, could be 1099 at institutional surges.

2030: base of $734.96, maximum of 2,300 in case BCH takes 5% of global remittances.

Between 2027 and 2030, projections are between 500 and 4000 dollars, depending on the approvals of ETFs and the expansion of DeFi. BCH is an asymmetric investment at the present valuation – trading at 94% of its $3,785 ATH – providing risk-tolerant portfolios. One commentator said, BCH is not pursuing hype; it is creating the cash system Satoshi imagined.

Bitcoin Cash represents a mix of old-fashioned security and progressive utility, which is likely to give disproportionate returns in a market where rotation is in the offing. The end of September could be the catalyst for the comeback of BCH as a reminder of the fact that innovation grows in silence.