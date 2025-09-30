Hedera (HBAR) Climbs 3% to $0.22 as ETF Hopes and Wyoming Stablecoin Drive Momentum

The native token of Hedera is HBAR, which is performing rather modestly today, rising by 3 per cent in the last 24 hours to trade at $0.22, after falling to $0.21. With September approaching its end, the business-oriented distributed ledger technology (DLT) system, which operates on its own hashgraph consensus, is experiencing regulatory tailwinds and institutional filings despite this year’s Bitcoin remaining on top with 57%. The performance of HBAR, up 0.5% globally, is a positive sign of cautious optimism in the altcoin market, which is seeking rotation, with a 24-hour trading volume of up to $150 million.

Enterprise Backing and Market Drivers

Under the leadership of a council of giants, such as Google and IBM, Hedera still stands out as unique in the eyes of traditional blockchains due to:

High speed (10,000 TPS)

Low cost

Energy-saving operations

The current upsurge comes after a hectic month when ETF expectations and integrations in reality saw the index go down by 4% in the early days of September. Analysts believe that HBAR can shoot up 35 per cent to $0.285 by late October with strategic support, making it a dark horse in the enterprise DLT race.

Price Action: Bullish Reversal by Signal

The chart of HBAR indicates strength following a technical meltdown in the middle of the month. Since July’s high of $0.305, the token dropped below a diagonal resistance trendline to a two-month low of approximately $0.21 on September 4. It has since regained critical positions, with a daily increase of 3 per cent at $0.22 and a weekly increase of 2 per cent despite wider market apprehension.

Critical Indicators

RSI Momentum: Moving out of oversold at 28 to 45 with no overbought pressures.

Moving out of oversold at 28 to 45 with no overbought pressures. Volume Surge: The rebound was supported by a 42 million spike on September 4, stabilising at 3-8 million a minute.

The rebound was supported by a 42 million spike on September 4, stabilising at 3-8 million a minute. Notable Levels: Support above 0.212, resistance at 0.235. A breakout will aim at 0.245 highs of mid-September.

This recovery aligns with Hedera Economics Whitepaper estimates projecting 17.03 billion HBAR in circulation at year-end — 34% of total supply — strengthening scarcity dynamics.

Institutional Flow: ETF Filings and Regulatory Wins

Regulatory breakthroughs in September have sparked momentum for HBAR:

Streamlined ETF listing on September 18 by the SEC, bringing HBAR, XRP, SOL, and ADA into focus.

Grayscale filed a Hedera Trust application on September 23, opening up regulated exposure and institutional capital.

Wyoming chose HBAR for the Frontier Stablecoin project, enabling low-cost state-backed settlements.

Analysts predict a 20-30% premium on HBAR with ETF approval, strengthening its position as a strong enterprise DLT candidate.

Network Strength and Adoption

The Hedera hashgraph algorithm provides asynchronous Byzantine Fault Tolerance (aBFT), delivering high security and throughput without relying on layer-2 solutions.

Recent Adoption Milestones

Enterprise Integrations: Google Cloud and IBM have tokenised over 500M assets, including supply chain monitoring.

Google Cloud and IBM have tokenised over 500M assets, including supply chain monitoring. Payments & Identity: Real-time micropayments, decentralised identity, and staking yield over 10%.

Developer Boom: GitHub usage up 20% in 2021, boosted by smart contracts and file storage.

With fixed transaction fees below $0.0001 and a hard supply cap of 50 billion HBAR, Hedera scores 94/100 in enterprise readiness.

Market Sentiment and Risks

Social and analyst sentiment is positive, with discussions highlighting Hedera’s energy efficiency, carbon-negative certification, and council governance. Many speculate on a potential 50x gain over the next five years.

Lingering Hurdles

Volatility Risks: Rejection at $0.235 could push prices down to $0.209.

Rejection at $0.235 could push prices down to $0.209. Competition: Solana offers higher TPS but lacks Hedera’s governance strength.

Solana offers higher TPS but lacks Hedera’s governance strength. Macro Headwinds: Bitcoin pullbacks could limit alt gains.

On-chain data is encouraging: Active addresses up 15% in September, staking at 70% of supply, and ETF optimism driving 65% bullish sentiment for Q4.

HBAR Outlook: $0.285 in October, $1+ by 2030?

Short-term projections suggest a 35.59% rise to $0.285 by October 28, with an average September price of 0.2507. Annual targets sit between 0.28 and 0.30, supported by ETF tailwinds.

Longer Horizons

With HBAR trading 57% below its all-time high ($0.51), it remains attractive for both utility and speculative portfolios. A combination of speed, security, and seriousness could drive Hedera from revival to breakout in a maturing market.

The end of September promises to be sunnier, showing that enterprise tech can drive sustainable blockchain solutions.