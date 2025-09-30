SUBSCRIBE
Crypto
Sienna Wilson

Hedera (HBAR) Climbs 3% to $0.22 as ETF Hopes and Wyoming Stablecoin Drive Momentum

Vibrant digital illustration of the Hedera (HBAR) logo with a rising chart and hashgraph network nodes, highlighting its 3% price increase to $0.22 on September 30, 2025.
Hedera’s HBAR rises 3% to $0.22 on September 30, 2025, fueled by ETF filings and Wyoming’s Frontier Stablecoin adoption, signaling a breakout in enterprise DLT.

The native token of Hedera is HBAR, which is performing rather modestly today, rising by 3 per cent in the last 24 hours to trade at $0.22, after falling to $0.21. With September approaching its end, the business-oriented distributed ledger technology (DLT) system, which operates on its own hashgraph consensus, is experiencing regulatory tailwinds and institutional filings despite this year’s Bitcoin remaining on top with 57%. The performance of HBAR, up 0.5% globally, is a positive sign of cautious optimism in the altcoin market, which is seeking rotation, with a 24-hour trading volume of up to $150 million.

Enterprise Backing and Market Drivers

Under the leadership of a council of giants, such as Google and IBM, Hedera still stands out as unique in the eyes of traditional blockchains due to:

  • High speed (10,000 TPS)
  • Low cost
  • Energy-saving operations

The current upsurge comes after a hectic month when ETF expectations and integrations in reality saw the index go down by 4% in the early days of September. Analysts believe that HBAR can shoot up 35 per cent to $0.285 by late October with strategic support, making it a dark horse in the enterprise DLT race.

Price Action: Bullish Reversal by Signal

The chart of HBAR indicates strength following a technical meltdown in the middle of the month. Since July’s high of $0.305, the token dropped below a diagonal resistance trendline to a two-month low of approximately $0.21 on September 4. It has since regained critical positions, with a daily increase of 3 per cent at $0.22 and a weekly increase of 2 per cent despite wider market apprehension.

Critical Indicators

  • RSI Momentum: Moving out of oversold at 28 to 45 with no overbought pressures.
  • Volume Surge: The rebound was supported by a 42 million spike on September 4, stabilising at 3-8 million a minute.
  • Notable Levels: Support above 0.212, resistance at 0.235. A breakout will aim at 0.245 highs of mid-September.

This recovery aligns with Hedera Economics Whitepaper estimates projecting 17.03 billion HBAR in circulation at year-end — 34% of total supply — strengthening scarcity dynamics.

Institutional Flow: ETF Filings and Regulatory Wins

Regulatory breakthroughs in September have sparked momentum for HBAR:

  • Streamlined ETF listing on September 18 by the SEC, bringing HBAR, XRP, SOL, and ADA into focus.
  • Grayscale filed a Hedera Trust application on September 23, opening up regulated exposure and institutional capital.
  • Wyoming chose HBAR for the Frontier Stablecoin project, enabling low-cost state-backed settlements.

Analysts predict a 20-30% premium on HBAR with ETF approval, strengthening its position as a strong enterprise DLT candidate.

Network Strength and Adoption

The Hedera hashgraph algorithm provides asynchronous Byzantine Fault Tolerance (aBFT), delivering high security and throughput without relying on layer-2 solutions.

Recent Adoption Milestones

  • Enterprise Integrations: Google Cloud and IBM have tokenised over 500M assets, including supply chain monitoring.
  • Payments & Identity: Real-time micropayments, decentralised identity, and staking yield over 10%.
  • Developer Boom: GitHub usage up 20% in 2021, boosted by smart contracts and file storage.

With fixed transaction fees below $0.0001 and a hard supply cap of 50 billion HBAR, Hedera scores 94/100 in enterprise readiness.

Market Sentiment and Risks

Social and analyst sentiment is positive, with discussions highlighting Hedera’s energy efficiency, carbon-negative certification, and council governance. Many speculate on a potential 50x gain over the next five years.

Lingering Hurdles

  • Volatility Risks: Rejection at $0.235 could push prices down to $0.209.
  • Competition: Solana offers higher TPS but lacks Hedera’s governance strength.
  • Macro Headwinds: Bitcoin pullbacks could limit alt gains.

On-chain data is encouraging: Active addresses up 15% in September, staking at 70% of supply, and ETF optimism driving 65% bullish sentiment for Q4.

HBAR Outlook: $0.285 in October, $1+ by 2030?

Short-term projections suggest a 35.59% rise to $0.285 by October 28, with an average September price of 0.2507. Annual targets sit between 0.28 and 0.30, supported by ETF tailwinds.

Longer Horizons

With HBAR trading 57% below its all-time high ($0.51), it remains attractive for both utility and speculative portfolios. A combination of speed, security, and seriousness could drive Hedera from revival to breakout in a maturing market.

The end of September promises to be sunnier, showing that enterprise tech can drive sustainable blockchain solutions.

Previous article
Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Holds Ground at $560 Amid ETF Filings and Altcoin Rally on September 30, 2025

ABC Money 2025 - 1st Edition

Magazine - 2025 Edition

Explore the latest insights, trends, and expert analyses in finance with ABC Money 2025. Stay ahead in 2025!

LEARN MORE

Leading news network for crypto, finance and business.

More from ABC

Contact

Contact: advertise@abcmoney.co.uk © ABC Money Team @ 2006

  • bitcoinBitcoin (BTC) $ 114,040.00 2.04%
  • ethereumEthereum (ETH) $ 4,199.89 2.24%
  • tetherTether (USDT) $ 1.00 0.02%
  • xrpXRP (XRP) $ 2.90 1.26%
  • bnbBNB (BNB) $ 1,026.79 1.54%
  • solanaSolana (SOL) $ 210.72 1.1%
  • usd-coinUSDC (USDC) $ 0.999703 0.01%
  • staked-etherLido Staked Ether (STETH) $ 4,200.15 2.31%
  • tronTRON (TRX) $ 0.336350 0.38%
  • cardanoCardano (ADA) $ 0.803936 0.82%
  • avalanche-2Avalanche (AVAX) $ 29.82 0.95%
  • the-open-networkToncoin (TON) $ 2.67 1.39%
Enable Notifications OK No thanks