Building your credit history isn’t as complicated as it might seem, even if you are doing it from scratch. Taking small steps now can set you up for a better financial future. Try these to get started and gain momentum.

Start by reviewing your credit report

Before anything else, take a look at your credit report. You can access it for free from agencies like Experian, Equifax and TransUnion. While you might not have any credit history just yet, it’s worth checking to ensure that nothing has been mistakenly recorded.

If you see any errors, take steps to resolve them quickly. This makes sure you start on the right foot, and it gives you a clear view of what you’re working with.

Consider applying for a credit-building card

This is one of the simplest yet most effective tools. A credit-building card is designed for people with little or no credit history, and it works similarly to a regular credit card. When you use it responsibly, such as by making small purchases and paying them off in full each month, you begin establishing a positive repayment history.

Over time, your credit score can increase as long as you keep up with your payments. Just be sure to avoid racking up debt, as this could hurt your score instead of helping it.

Make payments on time, every time

Your payment history is one of the most significant factors affecting your credit score. Missing even one payment can have a lasting impact. Set up reminders or use automatic payments to make sure you never miss a due date.

Make regular bills and payments consistently – utilities, phone bills, rent, etc. Also, pay off small debts like your credit building card in full each month to show you’re capable of managing borrowed money responsibly. These habits will start to reflect positively on you and should set the stage for better credit opportunities down the line.

Keep your credit utilisation low

This refers to how much of your available credit you use. For example, if your limit is £500 and you spend £250, your credit utilisation would be 50%.

Lenders typically prefer to see a rate below 30%, as this indicates you’re not relying too heavily on credit. By keeping your spending low relative to your limit and paying off balances regularly, you show that you can manage credit wisely without overextending yourself.

Be patient and consistent

Don’t be fooled – improvements won’t come overnight. It takes time and consistent effort to see results. Don’t be discouraged if you don’t see an immediate boost to your credit score.

Stick to your plan, make on-time payments and keep credit utilisation low, and you’ll soon begin to see gradual improvements.