How Alex Neilan Is Changing Lives Through Sustainable Change Ltd

When Alex Neilan founded Sustainable Change Ltd, his goal wasn’t to launch another diet programme. He wanted to build a community where everyday people — many of them women over 50 — could take control of their health without fad diets, starvation, or shame.

Fast forward a few years, and that community has grown to more than 90,000 members. Thousands have achieved life-changing transformations, from improved confidence and energy to dramatic, healthy weight loss that lasts.

“We’re about building systems, not willpower,” Alex explains. “Lasting change comes from small, sustainable habits – not quick fixes.”

A Journey Rooted in Expertise

Alex’s credibility isn’t accidental. With a BSc in Sports & Exercise Science, an MSc in Health & Nutrition, and a Postgraduate Diploma in Dietetics, he combines science with a deep understanding of behaviour change.

Since qualifying as a sports nutritionist in 2015, Alex has expanded his expertise with certifications in behaviour change, sports supplements, and strength & conditioning. This multidisciplinary knowledge is what underpins the holistic approach at Sustainable Change Ltd.

Real People, Real Stories

One member, Maria, joined the programme after years of yo-yo dieting. “I’d given up hope,” she says. “Alex and his team taught me how to eat, move, and think differently. I’ve lost two stone, but the real win is my confidence – and the fact I’m enjoying life again.”

These stories are echoed across Trustpilot, where Sustainable Change Ltd boasts a 4.9-star rating with over 150 reviews praising its kindness and effectiveness.

Free Resources and Support

Alex’s free “Sustainable Fat Loss” training has helped thousands understand where to start. The programme teaches simple, actionable steps to regain control without falling for the latest trends.

For those ready to go deeper, his YouTube channel ( Alex Neilan – Sustainable Change ) is packed with practical advice – like “ The 3 Secrets of Sustainable Weight Loss ” – to help anyone take that first step.

The Human Side of Change

Alex believes the emotional side of health is just as important as the physical. Many of his clients describe feeling seen and supported for the first time, often after decades of struggling alone.

“Self-doubt is normal,” he says. “It means you’re trying to change. What matters is having the right systems and support around you.”

Get Started