Exabeam and Cribl Join Forces to Deliver Scalable, High-Fidelity Threat Detection Through Next-Generation Data Pipelines

Partnership strengthens outcome-focused data strategies, separating security outcomes from raw data volumes

Exabeam, a global leader in intelligence and automation for security operations, and Cribl, the Data Engine for IT and Security, today announced an expanded strategic partnership aimed at eliminating the trade-off between visibility and cost. Building on their initial 2023 collaboration, this integration connects the Exabeam New-Scale Security Operations Platform with Cribl Stream, enabling organisations to capture and prioritise the most relevant data, manage long-term storage expenditure more effectively, and maintain the capability to search historic records as required.

Central to these new developments are Exabeam Outcomes Navigator and the Exabeam Nova Advisor Agent, tools that guide customers towards the data sources delivering the strongest security outcomes. Cribl then directs this high-value data into the Exabeam New-Scale Platform, where it is transformed into AI-driven detections and threat timelines that accelerate investigations. This approach ensures every ingested log supports essential business use cases and MITRE ATT&CK® coverage, removing the need for difficult compromises. Simultaneously, lower-value data can be offloaded to cost-effective storage while remaining searchable, allowing organisations to manage costs and replay logs for retrospective analysis when necessary.

Unlike conventional SIEMs, Exabeam delivers the behavioural context essential for identifying threats often missed by other tools, including insider risks. The combination of Exabeam’s advanced threat detection, investigation, and response (TDIR) capabilities with Cribl’s adaptable data pipeline management equips security teams with new levels of efficiency and enables them to achieve strategic objectives.

“One of the differentiated strengths of the New-Scale Platform is the AI we provide powered through the data we ingest,” said Steve Wilson, Chief AI and Product Officer at Exabeam. “Working with Exabeam, Cribl helps our customers achieve two important goals, delivering the data to support strategic security outcomes, and controlling cost. This partnership gives security teams the clarity, control, and confidence to detect real threats faster and outpace adversaries with precision.”