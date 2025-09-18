XRP Price Hits $3.08 as First U.S. Spot ETF Goes Live and Fed Eases Rates

Taking the place of Ethereum and Bitcoin in a cryptocurrency market seismic shift, today, XRP, the native currency of the Ripple network, is stealing the headlines as the first spot ETF tracking the asset to be listed in the United States actually begins trading.

This is reached only a few hours following the expected rate cut by the Federal Reserve, which has triggered a wider crypto-surge that has seen XRP rise 1.5 to $3.08 in early trading.

The investors are making optimistic noises about economic green lights, institutional alliances, and bold predictions of growth that is booming. The date of the 18th of September 2025 is a major milestone for XRP holders and new ones, as the digital asset, meant to be used in cross-border payment, goes through a maturing market.

The launch of ETF, led by REX-Osprey with the ticker XRPR, is not just another financial product but the transition between the old order of finance and the new one of blockchain innovation.

Having the go-ahead of the SEC in hand, this release is the dam bursting as far as institutional capital is concerned, and may inject billions into the ecosystem of XRP. Market analysts are already making comparisons with the Bitcoin ETF mania earlier this year, which propelled BTC to the next level.

In the case of XRP, which had been in legal disputes with regulators most of its life, it is like revenge. This burst occurred after the token’s price had been steady in the range of 3.01 to 3.03 earlier in the day, indicating increased confidence among traders in the presence of macroeconomic tailwinds.

The Dawn of XRP ETFs: A Game-Changer for Investors

The current ETF is not coming into the world in a vacuum, and the launch is the result of years of lobbying and legal wrangling by Ripple Labs. The REX-Osprey XRP ETF, which will commence trading on major exchanges upon market opening, will enable investors to access XRP without the complications of holding actual custody or managing a wallet.

Bloomberg analysts estimated this approval to come on Thursday, and the fact is even stronger than what was expected, with parallel applications to launch an ETF upon Dogecoin, listed as DOJE, adding to the meme-coin crossover whallop.

The most attractive aspect of this ETF is that it concentrates on spot pricing, meaning the shares will track the live market value of XRP. Initial signs show there would be high demand among hedge funds and pension managers who the former regulatory barriers have marginalised.

This continued campaign of disclosure has already resulted in Ripple achieving a major goal as the product avoids many of the securities classification problems that have plagued XRP in the past. With increased trading volumes, analysts expect an increase in liquidity, which will stabilise the price fluctuations of XRP and attract small retail investors who are less prone to volatility.

In the future, the introduction of options by the Chicago Mercantile Exchange to trade in XRP futures in mid-October will continue to improve derivative trading and offer advanced instruments to hedge and trade speculatively.

This multi-tiered system would position XRP a few notches below the bedrock of multi-cryptocurrency diversification funds, similarly to how Ethereum has been since its own ETF launch. To the common investor, the ETF is a low entry barrier democratiser to what a lot of people consider the future of global remittances.

Federal Reserve’s Rate Cut Fuels Crypto Rally

The year could not be any luckier. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell did declare the central bank would cut rates for the first time in 2025 in a 50-basis-point move, a dovish pivot that portends as the inflationary waves keep subduing.

This announcement, which was anticipated but equally significant, has shaken all risk assets, and equities, bonds, and cryptocurrencies are all reporting profits. XRP, which is sensitive to liquidity flows in payment networks, benefited from this, outperforming Bitcoin by 0.8% in XRP.

The comments of Powell at the post-meeting press conference gave a clue on further easing in future, eliminating the fear of a hawkish surprise. He said that we will contribute to economic growth and be price stable, which resonated both on trading floors and even on Discord.

In the case of XRP, it means that the costs of institutions borrowing in blockchain projects will decrease. The On-Demand Liquidity (ODL) service by Ripple, through the use of XRP to make immediate settlements, can benefit since the banks are in need of effective alternatives to the slow SWIFT system.

The spread response in the market at large highlights the maturity of XRP. As meme coins such as Dogecoin have surged with flashy gains, the XRP surge is more substantial, as it is associated with real-world utility.

The last 24 hours have seen the trading volumes increase by 25% with the exchanges such as Bitrue declaring the token to be resilient, having never been delisted following previous storms. With fiat currencies under pressure due to the possible additional reduction, the XRP borderless status makes it a hedge, which is comparable to the use of gold in uncertain periods.

Ripple CEO’s Bold Predictions on White House Involvement

To make the situation worse, the CEO of Ripple, Brad Garlinghouse, dropped a bombshell in a late-night interview where he seemed to suggest that XRP may soon appear in a potential White House crypto stockpile.

Garlinghouse said that XRP is included in this national strategic reserve, and this was based on the continued discussions with policymakers. This follows rumours of an executive order, which would strengthen American digital asset positions, in a bid to fight the control of Chinese blockchain technology.

The optimism is also placed on the ETF approvals, and Garlinghouse forecasts the SEC to get a green light to approve more XRP products in no time. The regulatory fog is rising away, and the compliance-first strategy of XRP is going to shine, he added.

This is a significant promotion by those at the top of the industry, particularly with Ripple expanding its presence in Asia and Europe. The remarks of the CEO have elicited a firestorm on social media, and XRP communities have made the institutional inevitability story even louder.

Such a view of the White House is not just a speculation, as it is consistent with bipartisan efforts to stimulate crypto innovation. Both sides of Congress have expressed their support for strategic reserves as a necessary measure to ensure national security in an increasingly digital economy. When this comes to fruition, the addition of XRP could prove its standing in safe and efficient transactions, and this would open government contracts to Ripple technology.

Regulatory Breakthrough: XRP Reclassified as Commodity

The centre of the modern-day mania is a historic Supreme Court decision of the United States that was made earlier this year, re-categorising XRP as a commodity instead of a security.

The decision is based on the 2023 partial victory against the SEC and has opened the floodgates of institutional adoption. The securities laws are no longer holding them back; XRP can now be freely classified into ETFs, futures, and tokenised funds without the threat of enforcement action.

The consequences are far-reaching. Pilots with XRP remittances are increasing in number by banks and fintechs, which were rather reluctant before. Ripple solution provides a lifeline, especially in areas such as Southeast Asia and Latin America, where the cross-border charges are consuming the profits.

The commodity status also opens the door to more transparent global standards, where the MiCA framework in the EU already has a positive attitude to such an asset as XRP. The critics may say that regulatory wins may not be moonshots, but the statistics reveal otherwise.

Since the ruling, the XRP market cap has increased by more than 40 per cent as a result of increased confidence. This crystal is XRP in relation to upcoming competitors in the payments contest, based on stablecoins, all the way to central bank digital currencies, in 2025. However, there is a concomitant aspect of understanding, which is competition–XLM by Stellar, a Ripple fork, is hot on its heels, trading at about the same level.

Price Analysis: Bulls Eye $3.66 and Beyond

XRP is technically going bullish. The token is presently hovering at 3.08 and has surpassed one significant resistance at 3.00, and GMI indicators are green. The next target that bulls are after is 3.66, which corresponds to the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the 2021 highs.

Volume profiles indicate concentration in the area of 2.80-3.00, implying that smart money is setting up a breakout. This can be supported by on-chain statistics. Active addresses have experienced the highest growth of 15 per cent per week, with volume on the XRP Ledger recording all-time highs.

The ETF launch would trigger a short squeeze in the market, as the overleveraged bears would likely close out their positions. With the macro conditions, i.e. long-term Fed easing, XRP might break the 4-level by the end of the quarter.

At that, it is prudent to check the hype. The upcoming U.S. jobs information might bring macro noise to the equation. XRP is also correlated with Bitcoin at 0.75, which implies that the decline of Bitcoin can pull it down. Nevertheless, the skew of risk-reward is on the positive side, and the stop-losses must be set below 2.90 to provide a buffer.

Expert Forecasts: $50 to $100 What Is Next to XRP?

Even the largest research giants are making the most daring appeals. One of the best companies has even predicted a run to 50 dollars, on the basis of the underestimation of XRP according to its use.

The report projects that the market cap will exceed 2.5 trillion, and with ETF inflows and regulatory tailwinds, it is conservative to suggest that the market cap will reach a minimum of 50.

This is echoed by financial strategists who set a route to a $100 mass adoption in remittances, which only captures 10 per cent of the $150 trillion market annually. They are not dreamy, pie-in-the-sky dreams. Ripple already coordinates partnerships with more than 300 financial institutions, which already provide billions in value.

The XRP burn rate may be increased many times as ODL scales to support the volume of SWIFT, making it scarce. One reason is that sceptics cite risks of dilution by release of escrows, but the proponents argue that demand will exceed supply.

Experts would make XRP outshine Ethereum in a 50-dollar situation, highlighting its payment ability. This vision is a hundred-dollar demand for geopolitical changes, such as tokenised treasuries on XRPL. In any case, the present-day catalysts indicate that the process has started.

Institutional Moves: DBS and Franklin Templeton Boost XRPL

In the background, influencers are going twice. DBS Bank and Franklin Templeton declared a tokenised money market fund (MMF) on the XRP Ledger, and it includes the Ripple RLUSD stablecoin to trade 24/7.

The product will aim at accredited investors, thus allowing a smooth rebalancing of RLUSD and the sgBENJI token. Phase two will implement repo transactions that will inject liquidity into XRPL.

These integrations render the XRP tech stack valid. The interest of DBS, which is the biggest bank in Asia by assets, is an indicator of its belief in the scalability of Ripple. The experience of Franklin Templeton in funds is an added advantage which can attract inflows of pension funds. It is not a hype, but plumbing the tokenised economy, in which the token rails are the XRP.

XRP’s Path Forward in 2025: A Maturing Powerhouse

By the end of September 18, 2025, XRP will be higher than ever before. The opportunity is intertwined with the ETF launch, the Fed’s goodwill, and victories in regulation. However, trouble is on the anvil: competing standards, geopolitics and business cycles. To holders, it is utility and not speculation.

The history of XRP is that of endurance in the great story of the development of crypto. Since courtroom stage and boardroom transactions, it has struck its own special road. With institutional floodgates opening, it no longer matters whether or not XRP will rise, but by how much.

And the eyes on short-term of 3.66 and stratospheric long-term of 3.66, today, the news makes it a digital gold rush player. The book changes to a different chapter–the book of free possibilities.