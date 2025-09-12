Jet2 Power Outage Travel Warning: Complete Details

Jet2 has issued an urgent power outage travel warning affecting flights from Leeds Bradford (LBA), Manchester (MAN), and East Midlands (EMA) airports. If you’re flying with Jet2 in the next 72 hours, check this page for live flight status, compensation eligibility, and airport-specific advice.

What is the Jet2 Power Outage Travel Warning?

Jet2’s power outage warning means ground systems at Leeds, Manchester and East Midlands airports are offline, causing flight delays, cancellations and check-in disruptions. Safety is not compromised, but expect longer processing times and potential schedule changes.

Jet2 and airport authorities are working to restore power. Contingency plans, including backup generators and manual check-in, are in place.

Which Jet2 Airports Are Affected Right Now?

The Jet2 power outage is currently affecting Leeds Bradford (LBA), Manchester (MAN), and East Midlands (EMA) airports. Flights from other airports (Glasgow, Newcastle, Birmingham) are operating normally.

✈️ Leeds Bradford (LBA) : Check-in and boarding systems offline. Manual processing in place.

: Check-in and boarding systems offline. Manual processing in place. ✈️ Manchester (MAN) : Terminal 2 Jet2 desks affected. Delays up to 90 minutes.

: Terminal 2 Jet2 desks affected. Delays up to 90 minutes. ✈️ East Midlands (EMA): Baggage systems down. Carry-on only recommended.

Is My Jet2 Flight Delayed or Cancelled?

Check your flight number below for live status. If you’re flying from LBA, MAN or EMA, expect delays of 1–3 hours or possible cancellation.

Flight Route Status Updated LS123 Manchester → Malaga Delayed 2h (Boarding manually) 2:00 PM LS456 Leeds → Alicante CANCELLED (Rebooked on LS789) 1:45 PM LS789 East Midlands → Dalaman On Time (Carry-on only) 2:10 PM

Refresh this page or follow @Jet2 on Twitter for real-time alerts.

What Should I Do If I’m Flying with Jet2 Today?

Arrive 3+ hours early, pack essentials in carry-on, and check your flight status via Jet2 App or website. Manual check-in is slower, and baggage systems are down at EMA and LBA.

Download the Jet2 App for push notifications

Call Customer Service: 0333 300 0042

Check Live Status: Jet2 Flight Status Tool

💰 Can I Get Compensation for a Delayed Jet2 Flight?

Yes — if delayed 3+ hours and not due to “extraordinary circumstances,” you may claim up to £520 under EU261/UK261. Jet2 may argue power outage is “extraordinary,” but if they lacked backup systems, you still qualify.

Keep boarding passes and delay notices Submit claim via Jet2 Claims Portal If denied, use Refund.me or Bott & Co

📞 How Do I Contact Jet2 About the Power Outage?

Call Jet2 at 0333 300 0042, use their live chat, or visit their Contact Page. Due to high call volume, use the Jet2 App or Twitter (@Jet2) for fastest response.

App: Push notifications + in-app messaging

Twitter: @Jet2 (response time: 15–30 mins)

Website: Live chat available 8 AM–8 PM

🔧 When Will the Power Outage Be Fixed?

Jet2 expects full power restoration by June 6, 2025, 6 PM. Backup generators are active, and manual processes are in place to keep flights moving. Updates will be posted hourly on this page.

Current Progress: 70% of systems restored at MAN, 50% at LBA, 40% at EMA

Bottled Water: Available at all three airports

Rebooking: Free changes for affected flights

